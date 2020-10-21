THE family of a woman who was found dead in Caerphilly has described her as a ‘much-loved’ and ‘bubbly’ person.

Officers responded to a report of a woman found dead at a property in Dol-Yr-Eos, Caerphilly at around 12.10am on Sunday, October 18.

She has since been named as Adell Cowan, aged 43, from Caerphilly.

Her family, who are being supported by specially trained officers, have described her as "a much-loved sister, auntie, niece and friend to many". "She was bubbly, sociable and well-known in the community," said her family.

“She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. We request that you please respect our privacy at this sad time.”

A 42-year-old man from Caerphilly, who was arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Gwent Police is continuing to investigate and is appealing for information.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Superintendent Nick Wilkie, from the force’s Major Incident Team, said: “We would very much like to thank the community for the support and information which has already been provided and would urge anyone with any information to please contact us.”

Anyone with any information can call Gwent Police on 101 quoting reference 2000379687.

Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.