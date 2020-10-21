It is more important than ever that people attend healthcare appointments, and cancel those they can't make, the health minister has said.

New lockdown restrictions will come into force in Wales on Friday.

As a result of the new rules, people will be limited to essential journeys only, which includes health reasons.

This means any pre-booked appointments can still be attended.

Health minister, Vaughan Gething said it was more important than ever that people get the care they need.

Mr Gething said: "When I made the decision in the middle of march to end planned and elective care in the NHS that was to allow our health service to get ready for what we could see was coming.

"That meant we did have time to change the way the health service worked. to expand critic al care. but that was only because other activity was not taking place.

"We have been able to plan for, lets call it a Covid-lite, way to run the service.

"So please take up the health care appointments you already have, respect and recognise the importance of what our healthcare service is doing more now than ever, and make sure that we give the people who are there in our NHS to serve us, treat us and care for us, the opportunity to do so."

If you cannot attend your appointment, Public Health Wales are asking that you inform them so that it can be rebooked by someone else.

That request was echoed by the health minister.

He said: "I think it is more important than ever if people cannot attend, and there are always reasons why some people cannot attend healthcare appointments, that you let your healthcare provider know.

"That appointment could hopefully be made available for other people.

"If you cannot attend, please let your healthcare provider know as soon as possible."

A spokesman for Public Health Wales added: "Our antenatal, breast, bowel, cervical, diabetic eye, abdominal aortic aneurysm, newborn blood spot, newborn hearing and screening programmes are all running.

"Attending any pre-booked screening appointment is a permitted reason to travel during the fire-break.

"If you cannot attend your screening appointment please let us know, so that we can offer to someone else.

"Do not attend a screening appointment if you have a positive diagnosis of Covid-19, if you have had symptoms of Covid-19 in the past 14 days, are in self-isolation, or are awaiting your Covid-19 test results."