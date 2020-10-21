HEALTH minister Vaughan Gething today revealed more details about the £1m fund for unpaid carers that was announced yesterday.

During today’s Welsh Government coronavirus media briefing, the minister was asked about the fund in terms of the distribution, and how the government will be making sure it goes to those most in need.

Mr Gething said: “I’m pleased to hear the welcome for the fund. We found this money because we recognise the impact the pandemic has had on unpaid carers and our desire to support them properly.”

He went on to explain that the proposal from the fund came from care organisations across Wales, whom the government have worked closely with in what he called a “genuine partnership” to be able to find out what is needed and to provide it.

He also said that the fund will be distributed by the care organisations themselves - mainly through Carers Trust Wales and their network partners. Mr Gething hopes that by the organisations distributing the funds, they will be able to make sure those who need it are able to receive it.

He said: “If it was just left to a simple application process, there would be a number of carers who would not apply for a fund on that basis, so by working with partners who are already supporting carers, they will be able to reach out and help people who may not otherwise apply.”

He also used this to make a point about the socio-economic differences which may have impacted the carers if there was just a simple application form.

MORE NEWS:

Mr Gething explained how, unlike the Scottish Parliament, Wales doesn’t have the devolved powers to be able to change allowances and benefits like carers allowance and discussed how the government were planning to split the fund across Wales.

“It won’t be split up on a share between each of the 22 authorities,” he said. “We’ll look at the per capita basis for how that is set out. It will be around a top end of £300 per person.

“That comes from the work we have done with carers organisations and what would make a real and material difference to them to be able to have the sort of support they are going to need.

On unpaid caring and how other support can be sought by those unpaid carers - the number of which has risen by 76 per cent so far during the pandemic, with a survey stating that a similar proportion of carers declaring themselves ‘exhausted’ - Mr Gething explained how the local authorities will respond in different ways and that it will depend on the individual carer.

He said: “Local authorities respond in different ways and it is important that they respond in a way that matches what matters with and for that person, that carer, in the context in which they live.

“It will be different for some people in say rural Ceredigion to someone who lives in Wrexham or Rhyl. So it is important to understand the differing context and that is what we would expect local authorities to do.”

Mr Gething continued: “Understanding the needs of carers, understanding how you can support people to make choices that make a difference to them and the people they care for.

"So we won’t see exactly the same approach not just across the local authorities but within the local authority area there should be a different approach that matches the need of that individual person. The challenge there is how individualised that can be.

“It can only come from a conversation not between local authorities and that person, but with those carers organisations who support people.

"Most local authorities have a very good relationship with their third party sector health and social care organisations, their advocates and providers, and we have worked very hard with their people to put together something that would be meaningful and make a difference to provide the support that unpaid carers need.”