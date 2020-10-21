A CONVICTED paedophile who sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl was branded a “predator” by a judge who classed him as a dangerous offender.

Mark Porretta, 54, of Chelmer Walk, Bettws, Newport, “groomed” his victim and bought her gifts, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

Byron Broadstock, prosecuting, said: “The defendant has a history of sexual assaults against children.”

He told how Porretta was jailed for six years in 2005 for committing offences against five different victims.

MORE NEWS

The defendant was also prohibited from having contact with children aged 17 and under after a sexual harm prevention order was imposed against him.

Last year, he sexually assaulted the teenage girl at his home after she had stayed there overnight.

Porretta pleaded guilty to that attack and breaching his sexual offence prevention order.

Mr Broadstock read the victim’s impact statement in which she said: “I was very upset and I remember feeling scared and frightened.”

Harry Baker, mitigating, asked the court to give his client credit for his guilty pleas.

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke told Porretta: “You are now 54 years old. You have a relevant previous conviction and caution.

"You have a sexual interest in young children.

“You groomed your victim and you displayed predatory behaviour.”

She jailed him for two years and six months with an extended licence period of three years, making a total sentence of five years and six months.

Porretta was told he will have to register as a sex offender for life and he was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order indefinitely.

He will have to pay a victim surcharge upon his release from prison.