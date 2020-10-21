TWO BUSINESS partners who lost their income due to the coronavirus pandemic have thanked the community for their support after opening a new cake shop in Griffithstown.

Lesley Balmer, 53, previously ran Country Cottage Cupcakes, baking treats for corporate clients and events, but found demand dried up after the pandemic hit, while Russell Watkins, 40, lost his job as a chef ahead of the initial lockdown.

The duo launched The Village Cakery, on Windsor Road, three weeks ago, and said the reaction to their opening had been better than they could've asked for.

READ MORE:

"We've been open three weeks and there's been queues outside every day," said Mr Watkins. "We sell out most days.

"We've had a lot of goodwill," said Mrs Balmer. "On the first day we sold out within three hours.

"The community have been amazing. And they'll ask us for things they want to see us make.

"Having the shop gives us the opportunity to get to know our customers, and even in just three weeks, we know them by name and they know us by ours."

Lesley Balmer and Russell Watkins have launched The Village Cakery in Griffithstown.

Mr Watkins said that, although there was a touch of trepidation in starting a new business in the current climate, they were both confident it would be flexible enough to take off.

"It's always been in the back of my mind," he said. "But it's not like pubs and restaurants so we don't have people sitting in here.

"We've got the shop, we do takeaways, and when they are running we will do events and corporate."

"That means if shops close again, like on Friday, we are able to adapt," added Mrs Balmer.

The pair renovated and installed almost all of The Village Cakery themselves, and used contacts from their previous roles to help keep costs down.

Mrs Balmer said that was important, and meant passing on those savings to customers.

"We had a shoestring budget," said Mrs Balmer. "The building was an empty shop and we were able to transform it.

"I had all the equipment from my business before and some of my customers were able to offer us tables and furniture they weren't using really inexpensively.

"It goes to show you don't need a large budget, just a lot of determination, hard work and to use every contact you have."

"We did all the work ourselves, apart from the flooring and the electrics," said Mr Watkins.

"Affordability is really key for us," Mrs Balmer said. "We wanted everything to be affordable to all.

"A lot of places charge a lot for handmade food, but having those lower overheads means we can pass those savings on."

The business will be operating as a takeaway over the lockdown period, but cannot let customers in store.

You can find out more by visiting 'Village Cakery' on Facebook.