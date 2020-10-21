NEWPORT Bus are introducing a revised timetable as a result of the Welsh Government's decision to impose a circuit-breaker coronavirus lockdown.
The tighter restrictions come into effect on Friday for the whole of Wales.
Following the circuit-breaker lockdown announcement, a modified timetable of all services will be in place for the duration of the lockdown.
The new timetable will be starting on Sunday, October 25.
No Sunday service will return for the next three weekends.
READ MORE:
Only routes 8A/C, 15/16, 19E, 29, X30, 35/36, 42/43/44, 60, 73, X74 and the Chepstow services will operate.
"Please remember that only essential travel is permitted during this short lockdown," the transport firm said in a statement on its website.
"If you are using the service for essential shopping and medical appointments, we are politely asking you do so at quieter times to ensure there is enough capacity for key workers and those requiring services to open educational establishments.
"Social distancing will remain in place on our services.
"Customers are reminded that the wearing of a face covering is a mandatory requirement on all public transport."