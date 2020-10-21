THERE are 19 schools in the Caerphilly borough that have full class closures due to coronavirus cases.
It is not stated whether the cases at the schools are pupils or staff - but an updated list on Caerphilly County Borough Council website shows the number of classes in each school that were closed.
Ysgol Gyfun Cwm Rhymni currently has eight classes isolating due to the virus, Lewis Girls Comprehensive has five, as does Derwendeg Primary School.
Aberbargoed Primary School has three classes closed, while Ysgol Bro Sannan, White Rose Primary, Llanfabon Infants, Libanus Primary, Coed-y-brain Primary, Lewis School Pengam, Islwyn High and Idris Davies 3-18 all have two classes affected.
There is one class affected in each of Cwmaber Juniors, Phillipstown Primary, Rhiw Syr Dafydd Primary, Ysgol Gymraeg Gilfach Fargoed, Ysgol Gynradd Gymraeg Caerffili, Ysgol Ifor Bach and EOTAS-ACT.