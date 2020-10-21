BROADCAST and media giant Sky have announced they will launch several 'bricks-and-mortar retail shops' across the UK within the next year.

The first few shops are to set to launch in 2020, with the very first opening in Liverpool on October 26.

Sky say they have plans to open further shops in 2021, 'ensuring that they are in the right places for Sky customers'.

No further details have been revealed as to where Sky will open more retail stores.

What will the shops be like?

Sky say the shops are a departure from traditional shops and "will offer a new social hub for shoppers - whether they are looking for the latest Sky products, the assistance of Sky’s expert in-shop advisors, or simply looking to immerse themselves in all Sky has to offer".

The shop will be separated into designated themed spaces across an open-plan layout , encouraging easy conversation between Sky’s expert advisors and customers.

It will also have a dedicated ‘Customer Hub’, complete with seating areas, that will allow existing customers to speak to advisors about their current products.

The shops will also feature a dedicated ‘Access All Areas’ stage which will host various interactive experiences for customers.

It will be used to create moments that entertain and surprise, putting customers at the centre of Sky’s extraordinary entertainment content and leading products.

'Space to test out new innovations'

Customers will be able to test out Sky’s latest innovations, displayed across the shop for maximum convenience and accessibility, for the first time.

Sky have also struck a deal with technology repair chain iSmash. This means that some shops will host iSmash in-store, providing shoppers with repair and support for their smart devices, at their fingertips.

What safety measures will be in place?

Sky say all shops will operate in line with the Government’s Covid-19 safety measures, including strict social distancing, mandatory facemasks and hand sanitiser available across the shop.

What have Sky said about the new retail stores?

Stephen van Rooyen, Executive Vice President & Chief Executive Officer, UK & Europe, said: “Our new Sky shops are a great way for us to showcase the amazing benefits and customer service we have to offer new and existing customers.

"We’re proud to see our shops opening at a challenging time for the UK high street, and alongside our partners at iSmash, we’ll bring service, innovation and convenience all in one place, under one roof, at a time when keeping people connected has never been more important.”

Julian Shovlin, Founder & Managing Director, iSmash added: “We’re incredibly excited by our partnership with Sky and the launch of our new store in Liverpool.

"With both brands offering complimentary products and services, and an aligned approach to customer experience, we believe that this collaboration will bring tangible benefits to our business and customers, keeping them connected to the devices they love."