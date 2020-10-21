In Wales the situation is stark.

In just six short weeks, we have moved from having very low levels of coronavirus in Wales to high levels of infections spreading rapidly in every part of our nation.

As the Member of the Senedd representing the communities of Islwyn I fully support the Welsh Government’s time limited ‘fire-break’.

We know that this pandemic is entering another phase.

Just a look around the world shows worryingly rapid rises in cases, hospitalisations and deaths across the globe. From the United Stares of America in the New World to Europe in the old, Covid-19 cases are soaring once again.

The Welsh Government's Technical Advisory Group published its report which explains in detail why the Welsh Government are following the science of TAG and the UK Government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies.

The report stated that all Welsh local authorities are now above the threshold of 50 cases per 100,000 population, with the exception of Ceredigion, Pembrokeshire and Powys. There is a similar picture for test positivity rates, where all council areas - apart from Pembrokeshire - are now above five per cent.

We have no choice - but to act now with what ever tools are at our disposal.

According to latest figures, the growth rate of positive cases is around four per cent a day in Wales, while the TAG’s "worst-case scenario" projections predict 18,000 hospitalisations and 6,000 deaths - due to Covid-19 over the winter period.

As Welsh NHS Doctor Matt Morgan stated, I urge the people of Islwyn and Wales: “Follow the advice now so that when we meet again, no one will be missing.”

This fire-break will save a significant number of lives.

I want to thank my constituents in Islwyn who have observed the recent localised rules in the Caerphilly County Borough area. As the TAG report states: "There is a high confidence that the local restrictions currently in place across many local authorities in Wales has led to a significant slowdown in the current wave of the pandemic."

We have slowed the spread - but we need to slow the spread even faster this time.

The First Minister spoke for us all cross-party when he said: “We are all tired of coronavirus and the many rules and regulations we all have to live with. We all want to see an end to this pandemic and our lives returned to us.”

Until that day comes I greatly welcome the Welsh Labour Government’s creation of a £300 million extra economic resilience fund and its adding, of a further £150 million to its existing economic resilience fund.

In Islwyn every business covered by the small business rate relief will receive a £1,000 payment and any small retail, hospitality and leisure business will get a one-off payment of up to £5,000 - but it is only the UK government who has the financial power to guarantee income support that workers need.

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak need to act decisively and in co-ordination with the Welsh Government - to save Welsh workers.