A DRUG dealer threatened to stab his victim in a terrifying robbery before stealing more than £1,000 in cash from him to buy cocaine.

Jordan Kinch, 23, choked, punched and headbutted his old schoolfriend Alex Stevens during a brutal attack after they had spent the evening together.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how the complainant feared for his life during his horrific ordeal.

Kinch robbed Mr Stevens after finding out he was carrying the large amount of cash in his wallet from selling mobile phones.

The two had walked home together in the early hours of the morning and separated before the defendant set upon him in Abertillery.

Prosecutor Paul Hewitt said: “Mr Stevens was approached from behind by the defendant who stated choking him and telling him, ‘Give me your money or I will stab you.’

“He then put the victim up against the wall and punched him in the face before he headbutted him to the nose.

“The complainant was scared for his life.”

Kinch ran off with the money and Mr Stevens’ Samsung Galaxy phone.

The defendant was later arrested and found with 17 small bags of cocaine with a street value of nearly £700.

Kinch, of Alma Street, Brynmawr, pleaded guilty to robbery and possession of cocaine with intent to supply.

The offences were committed in April 2019.

Kinch had 22 previous convictions for 36 offences, including battery, burglary and breach of a restraining order.

He has served previous custodial sentences in the past.

Jeffrey Jones, mitigating, said: “The two had been friends for five years and had mutually consumed drugs on the same night.

“The defendant regrets what he has done.”

The judge, Recorder Greg Bull QC, jailed Kinch for a total of four years, made up of two years for robbery and a consecutive 24-month term for possession of cocaine with intent to supply.