PLANS to build up to 148 homes on a site at the heart of Newport’s historic dockland area have been outlined.

Newport City Homes has launched a pre-planning application consultation on proposals for the housing development in the Old Town Dock area, on vacant land between Usk Way and East Dock Road.

The 10-acre site was bought in 2017 by the developer with plans to “completely revitalise the area”.

The proposals include a mix of one- and two-bedroomed flats, along with two-, three- and four-bedroomed houses, and one commercial unit.

These include 46 two-bedroomed homes, 75 three-bedroomed homes, 21 flats, and six four-bedroom houses.

A design and access statement says apartment blocks will be three-storeys high and in-keeping with the surrounding area.

“The proposal includes a mix of dwellings to meet the local housing need and respond to the local character of the development as a whole,” it says.

“It provides a total of up to 148 new homes, in an attractive mix of one bedroom and two bedroom flats alongside two bedroom, three bedroom and four bedroom houses.”

The document says existing landscape features will be kept and enhanced, with a linear park included and links to the riverside path improved.

The site is located on a “key spine route”, linking the development to the city centre and major roads, it says.

Vehicles will be able to access the site from five different points, with four of these along East Dock Road.

A development which is “worthy of the history of the Old Town Dock site” is promised.

The former Old Town Dock was built in 1842 and shipped coal around the world from the Brecon and Monmouthshire Canal

“This scheme will further provide much needed housing, infrastructure and an adequately sized public open space for generations to enjoy,” a planning statement says.

It says the site “forms part of the largest regeneration opportunity in Newport’s dockland area”.

“One of the key objectives for this development is to secure a high quality, sustainable place that is safe for people to live in,” the document adds.

“The proposal illustrates a scheme which encourages and maximises passive natural surveillance with a safe public realm.

“The design and orientation of units play a crucial role in creating and maintaining the feeling of a safe environment.”

A pre-application consultation runs until November 11, with details at asbriplanning.co.uk.