A COMMUNITY group convened to rid Chepstow of longstanding traffic issues has criticised the Welsh Government and South Wales Trunk Road Agency for alleged delays over work to ease congestion at the town’s busiest roundabout.

Last January Welsh Government representatives agreed to introduce white-line markings on each of five entrances to Highbeech roundabout as a short-term traffic calming measure.

However, markings have been put by the trunk road agency at three entrances, missing the A466 entrance southwards and the A48 entrance eastwards, because it says these are not wide enough.

Transition Chepstow organiser Tim Melville said members did their own research at the site last weekend using a digital tape measure, and they claim the A466 entrance is wide enough to accommodate an extra lane.

A group report also says the A466 entrance is currently dangerous for road users: “The persistent occurrence of overtaking cars veering over the A466 central white dashed line as they immediately approach the roundabout to take up their position in the outer lane to turn righ,t is a risky and hazardous manoeuvre and poses serious risk of a head-on collision - especially as the driver’s view is partly obscured due to the bend and overgrown roadside bushes.”

300 people crammed in to a public meeting on the issue last January

Mr Melville and fellow member Dr Peter Evans will “make further representations to the responsible highway authority to complete all four designated access roads in accordance with public demand”.

Transition Chepstow confirmed discussions are ongoing over longer term plans to realign the roundabout, including left-turn filter lanes.

A Welsh Government spokesman said: “We met Transition Chepstow last month to discuss implementation, and the South Wales Trunk Road Agency is reviewing and modelling their suggestions. We welcome discussion and plan to meet again once further decisions have been made.”