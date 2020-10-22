South Wales Argus
South Wales Argus

All the coronavirus headlines and updates for Gwent

Coronavirus updates as Wales heads for fire-break lockdown

By Jonathon Hill

Last updated:

    - According to yesterday's stats published by Public Health Wales, Gwent has recorded 138 new coronavirus cases since Tuesday.
  • - There were five deaths in Gwent, and 14 across Wales
  • - Health minister Vaughan Gething said the Welsh government hopes people will be able to see family over Christmas, but added it would be a decision taken nearer the time.
  • - The number of hospital Covid infections has risen across Wales by 50% in the past week.