All the coronavirus headlines and updates for Gwent

Coronavirus updates as Wales heads for fire-break lockdown
- - According to yesterday's stats published by Public Health Wales, Gwent has recorded 138 new coronavirus cases since Tuesday.
- - There were five deaths in Gwent, and 14 across Wales
- - Health minister Vaughan Gething said the Welsh government hopes people will be able to see family over Christmas, but added it would be a decision taken nearer the time.
- - The number of hospital Covid infections has risen across Wales by 50% in the past week.
