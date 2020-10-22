CHILDREN’S charity Barnardo’s is encouraging children and families worried about Wales’ firebreak lockdown to contact their two new services to help those struggling to cope.

See, Hear, Respond can provide tactical and therapeutic support - including counselling for any family in Wales while a new UK-wide helpline is also available for Children from Black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds.

Sarah Crawley, director of Barnardo’s Cymru, said: “We are very aware that large numbers of children, young people and families struggled through the first lockdown and the restrictions that have been imposed in many parts of Wales since then.

“The thought of another lockdown will be very daunting for some and lead to increased anxiety and stress, isolation and loneliness.

“Young carers and families with disabled children face their own challenges while others may be grieving for lost loved ones or have financial worries caused by the loss of income.

“Our two new services have been set up specifically to support those who are struggling, to help them through this difficult time before they reach crisis point. Anyone can self-refer by phone or by filling in a form on our microsites”.

Both services are being funded through the National Emergencies Trust, which was set up by the Charity Commission to respond to domestic emergencies.

The funds have been pledged by the insurance and long-term savings industry.

The UK helpline is receiving £900,000 while £600,00 will be shared by the See, Hear, Respond services for families in Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland until the end of May next year.

The services will provide a mix of signposting support and advice alongside online or telephone therapeutic support, including counselling.

The aim is to improve families’ resilience and emotional and mental wellbeing, strengthen relationships and help them with any necessary lifestyle changes.

Families will be signposted to a specialist or statutory services if there are significant mental health or safeguarding concerns.

They can self-refer online or through a telephone helpline available from noon until 7pm, Monday to Friday, or be referred by professionals.

Families in Wales can now contact See, Hear, Respond on 0800 157 7015 or visit https://www.barnardos.org.uk/see-hear-respond-net.

The helpline for children from Black, Asian and other minority ethnic backgrounds is 0800 151 2605 or visit https://helpline.barnardos.org.uk