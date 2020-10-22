Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Although the holidays seem like a long ways away, you really should start thinking about ordering gifts now. Why? Because if you wait too long, the hottest items will be sold out or back-ordered, and because of COVID-19 many experts are worried about shipping delays this year. Plus, if you put these items on your radar now, you’ll be able to keep an eye out for them during Black Friday and other holiday sales.

Here at Reviewed, we test hundreds of products throughout the year, from robot vacuums to weighted blankets. Our experts know the best of the best and exactly what everyone will be prying after this year. Below, you’ll find the 10 hottest gifts for 2020 that everyone will have on their wishlists.

1. Disney+ Subscription

Gift a subscription to a popular streaming service, like Disney . Credit: Disney

Disney+ was last year’s hottest streaming service and its popularity has not slowed down. With new offerings like the new live-action Mulan, and the upcoming release of the second season of the Mandalorian Disney+ is as enticing as ever. Plus, with access to pretty much every Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, and Marvel movie, it’ll surely bring a smile to anyone’s face. Right now, in the UK there’s no official way to give someone a digital gift subscription. However, there is a workaround you can use that will let your recipient start streaming Disney+ today.

Get a Disney+ subscription at Disney+ for £59.99

2. Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5

These consoles will sell out as soon as they're released. Credit: Microsoft / Sony

Whenever there is a release of a new gaming console, you know everyone is going to want one. This year, gamers are blessed with the new Xbox Series X and Series S and Playstation 5, both of which claim to be the most powerful console yet. Plus, to get access to the latest games, you’re going to need one. Both sold out pretty much immediately when their pre-orders were released in September, but keep your eye out for whenever pre-orders open up or when the console are officially released in November.

Get the Xbox Series X at Microsoft

Get the PlayStation 5 at PlayStation

3. Laugh & Learn Grow-the-Fun Garden to Kitchen

Little kids are obsessed with this. Credit: Fisher-Price

Kids can join in on the gardening fun most adults have been having in quarantine with this garden kitchen from Fisher-Price. Recommend for kids 12 to 36 months, this adorable playset had a garden side and a kitchen side, so kiddos can cook what they grow. Our parenting editor, Anna Lane, believes this will be a hot item amongst younger kids this year.

Get the Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Grow-the-Fun Garden to Kitchen at Argos for £75 (Save £25)

4. Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer

The internet is obsessed with this hair dryer brush. Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser

People can't stop talking about the magical Revlon hair dryer brush that manages to blow-dry and straighten hair for less than $50. The Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer might be the most popular product of 2020 and, therefore, will be the most popular gift of 2020. Aside from the 5,000 Amazon reviewers that are obsessed with the cult-favourite product, our beauty expert tried it out to see if it lives up to the hype and found that it perfectly styles her hair in less than 30 minutes.

Get the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer at Amazon for £39.98

5. Apple AirPods Pro

These upgraded AirPods are just that good. Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

Last year, Apple AirPods were probably the most coveted products of the holiday season, but this year the upgraded AirPods Pro will be all the rage. They earned our pick as the best truly wireless earphones because Apple somehow managed to make the amazing AirPods even better. They’ve been fitted with better sound, have incredible noise-cancellation, and are finally water-resistant. What more could you want?

Get the Apple AirPods Pro at Amazon for £209

6. Gravity Blanket

We could all use a snuggle right now. Credit: Gravity Blanket

Going on this year’s theme of at-home cosiness, weighted blankets are going to be a big hit again. Plus, the weighted beads can have a calming effect—something we can all use right now. When we tested some of the best weighted blankets on the market, we found we liked snuggling up with the Gravity Blanket the most. This would be a great gift for anyone who loves cosying up with a warm cup of tea or needs an extra stress reliever in their life.

Get the Gravity Blanket from Gravity for £149.99

7. Instant Pot

Credit: Reviewed / Betsey Goldwasser

Some things (or rather, some appliances) never go out of style when it comes to gifts. Like the Instant Pot, which is guaranteed to be a crowd-pleaser this holiday season yet again. There are plenty of models to choose from but the Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus has 10 different cook settings (from pressure cooking to steaming to slow cooking) and can have a meal that usually takes an hour on the table in just 20 minutes. It's perfect for anyone who finds themselves cooking at home more often these days.

Get the Instant Pot Duo Evo Plus 10-in-1 from Amazon for £116.81 (Save £13.18)

8. MasterClass Subscription

Who wouldn't want to learn to cook from Gordon Ramsay? Credit: Masterclass

The person who seemingly has everything might love to learn a new skill. MasterClass offers virtual classes from famous celebrities on pretty much every topic, like cooking with Gordon Ramsay, basketball with Steph Curry, or acting with Natalie Portman. Our editor-in-chief has used MasterClass himself and says the classes are inspiring, interesting, and, most importantly, self-paced, so they can do it whenever they have free time.

Give an All-Access Pass from MasterClass for £14.17 per month (billed annually)

9. iRobot Roomba i7+

Clean floors without lifting a finger. Credit: Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

These days we’re spending more time at home than ever—and spending more time noticing how dirty our floors are. Give your giftee the gift of clean floors without lifting a finger with a robot vacuum. The iRobot Roomba i7+ is the best robot vacuum we've ever tested. Not only does it have incredible cleaning power, but it also empties itself out in its charging port—meaning even less work for your recipient.

Get the iRobot Roomba i7+ Robot Vacuum at iRobot for £879.99

10. Sony Noise-Canceling Headphones

Cancel out the world. Credit: Reviewed

Now that most of us are working from home or taking classes virtually, we could use some good headphones to cancel out our family members and roommates, specifically noise-cancelling ones. The Sony WH-1000XM4’s are our new favourite noise-cancelling headphones (dethroning their original flagship, the WH-1000XM3). They look nearly identical as their predecessor and have the same nifty feature of active noise-cancellation. But they have better sound and a more seamless Bluetooth connection that makes them worth the upgrade.

Get the Sony WH-1000XM4 at Amazon for £329.15 (Save £20.85)

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.