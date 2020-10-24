ROYAL Mail have confirmed the international posting dates to ensure mail and parcels arrive in time for Christmas 2020.
While global coronavirus restrictions are expected to remain in place for many countries during the festive season, Royal Mail have urged people across the UK to post early.
The announcement from the delivery firm is to ensure cards and gifts reach family and friends abroad in time.
Here are the last posting dates with Royal Mail for international destinations for Christmas 2020:
- USA and Canada for Royal Mail’s International Economy service - November 2
- Australia and New Zealand - December 4
- Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, Central & South America, the Far East, and the Middle East - December 9
- Canada, Cyprus and Malta - December 10
- Eastern Europe (except Czech Republic, Poland and Slovakia), Greece and Turkey - December 11
- Czech Republic, Italy, Poland, Finland, Sweden and the USA - December 12.
- Austria, Denmark, Germany, Iceland, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain and Switzerland - December 16.
- Belgium, France, Ireland and Luxembourg -December 18