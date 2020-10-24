BOOTS have revealed the top 12 Christmas gifts that are expected to fly off the shelves this year.
It comes after the retailer Boots announced the return of its 'much-loved' Christmas 3 for 2, which is available on selected top 12 gifts.
What have Boots said about the 2020 list?
Liz Hewitt, senior buyer at Boots, said: "We want to make Christmas shopping as effortless and fun as possible for our customers.
"As families have been separated this year, we believe that people will take more care than ever finding the perfect gift for their loved ones, so we’ve curated a range that taps into the biggest gifting trends we know our shoppers will love, at brilliant prices.”
“With communities becoming more tightknit during lockdown, we are anticipating an outpouring of small gifts of thanks to local neighbours and key workers.
"So we have more gifts under £10, in fact almost half of the gifting range is priced at £10 and under.
"The iconic Christmas 3 for 2 offer is back this year with more lines than ever before, helping shoppers save more this festive season."
The Boots Top 12 Christmas Gift List 2020 is:
1. Liz Earle, The Joy of Cleanse & Polish, £12.00
2. Huda Beauty, Mini Nude Obsessions - Rich & Liquid Matte - Spice Girl Set, £27.00
3. Rituals, The Ritual of Ayurveda – Rebalancing Collection, £39.90
4. No7, Skincare Treats 7 Steps to Beautiful Skin, £50
5. Stitch & Story, Cup Cosy Grey, £8.00
6. Boots Glow Essential Beauty Kit, £10
7. Fenty Beauty, Glossy Posse Holo'daze Edition Mini Gloss Bomb Collection, £30
8. Macmillan Advent Calendar, £85.00
9. BBC Earth, Cleansing Bar Travel Set, £10.00
10. Viktor & Rolf, Spicebomb Eau de Toilette 50ml, £55.00
11. La Librairie, Neroli Divine Eau de Toilette 100ml, £25
12. Cowshed Blissful Body Lotion, £10
