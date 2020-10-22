M&S café has introduced a new meal deal which allows kids to eat for free during half term.
The deal is available until Friday, October 30, but there's a catch.
Parents or carers must spend at least £3 on any main food item in the cafe to qualify for the freebie.
What isn't included in the deal?
Only food items from the main menu are valid for the deal, meaning hot drinks don’t count as a qualifying purchase.
MORE NEWS:
- 'Too early' to predict Christmas coronavirus rules in Wales
- Learning lessons of Storm Ciara and Dennis flooding in Gwent
- Abertillery drug dealing robber threatened to stab victim
Once you’ve spent £3, children will then get a choice of their own meal deal (worth £4) completely free of charge, with the option of a main, side, snack and a piece of fruit.
Only one £4 kids meal deal is free per qualifying main item purchased.
The offer is available at all M&S cafes in England and Wales until the end of the half term holidays, on October 30.
What can I choose in the deal?
Kids have a choice of the following items as part of the meal deal:
- Kids pizza
- Kids ham and cheese toastie
- Kids cheese sandwich
- Kids ham sandwich
- Kids mighty meaty pasta
- Percy Pig biscuit
- A piece of fruit
- Pink lady apple pot
- Sweet and salty popcorn
- Gingerbread man
- Kids cheese stick
- Cornish mild cheddar cheese stick
- Chocolate lollipop
- Colin the caterpillar treat
- Kids yoghurt
- Still water
- Sparkling water
- Glass of milk
- Apple juice
- Orange juice
- Percy Pig drink
To see the full list of cafes that are taking part in the deal visit the M&S website, and use the store locator to find your nearest branch.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment