LATEST figures from Public Health Wales have revealed that the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board – which covers Gwent – has the current highest number of hospital onset Covid cases in Wales.

Since the week ending October 4, the number of probable or definite hospital onset coronavirus cases has risen from three to 47 at the week ending October 18.

Across the whole of Wales during the same period, the number of hospital onset cases increased from 60 to 142. That is now the largest weekly number since the end of April.

It means 33.1 per cent of hospital onset coronavirus cases in Wales were in Gwent hospitals last week.

Onset cases refer to people contracting the virus in a hospital setting.

Welsh Conservative health spokesman Andrew RT Davies demanded an “urgent inquiry” into the rise and said the situation was out of control.

Responding to that, health minister Vaughan Gething said: “I don’t think it’s out of control but it’s a risk.

“We’re seeing significant increase in community transmission across the country, and of course our staff live within those communities.

“So the point about contact is that it affects all of us in all particular areas of work.”

Both Plaid Cymru and the Welsh Conservatives have called for an inquiry into the Cwm Taf Morgannwg outbreak which has so far been linked with 57 deaths and 284 infections overall.

In a letter to the first minister last night, Plaid leader Adam Price called the rise "deeply concerning".

“You have committed to reviewing hospital infection control policies to prevent hospital acquired Covid-19 infections," he said.

“Addressing the safety of hospitals for those currently being treated and those who await hospital admission is paramount if we are to see a reduction in the number of cases in hospital and give people confidence to proceed with attending non-Covid treatments and appointments."