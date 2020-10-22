GWENT Police are investigating the sudden death of a 57-year-old man from Rogerstone who has died following an incident on Wednesday evening.
Police were called to an address on Oak Road in Rogerstone at 9pm yesterday by ambulance colleagues who had already arrived at the scene.
Officers are now carrying out enquiries to establish the circumstances of the death, which is currently being treated as unexplained.
A 33-year-old Newport man has been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a controlled class A drug, and a 26-year-old Newport woman has been arrested on suspicion of conspiring to supply a controlled class A drug.
Both are in police custody assisting officers with their enquiries.
Anyone with any information which could assist the investigation is asked to call 101 quoting reference 2000384794.
