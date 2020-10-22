THREE more deaths from coronavirus have been confirmed in Gwent today, along with 163 new cases.

Wales-wide, seven more deaths - including the Gwent fatalities - have been confirmed today by Public Health Wales, and 1,126 new cases, making more than 3,200 in just three days.

The Gwent cases are as follows: Caerphilly, 78; Newport, 28; Blaenau Gwent, 26; Monmouthshire, 16; Torfaen, 15.

The number of coronavirus deaths in Gwent since the pandemic began now totals 299, according to Public Health Wales, with the Wales-wide total at 1,743.

READ MORE:

Sign up to the South Wales Argus daily coronavirus update email newsletter by registering here.

The rolling weekly case rates in Gwent continue to rise, in line with those across Wales. In Blaenau Gwent that rate - for the week to October 19, is now back above 200 per 100,000 population (200.4).

The county borough is one of six council areas across Wales to have rolling weekly case rates currently above 200 per 100,000 population. The others are: Cardiff, 320; Merthyr Tydfil, 290.1; Rhondda Cynon Taf, 269; Neath Port Talbot, 224.7; Wrexham, 214.8.

Of the other areas in Gwent, the rolling weekly case rates are currently: Caerphilly 159.6 per 100,000; Torfaen, 105.4; Monmouthshire, 101.5; Newport, 75.6.

Cardiff recorded 221 new coronavirus cases today, topping 220 for the third day in a row.

The proportion of positive coronavirus tests in Blaenau Gwent is currently more than one-in-seven (15.5 per cent), while in Caerphilly the proportion is 13.8 per cent. One-in-tests are currently returning as positive in Monmouthshire (10.7 per cent) and Torfaen (10 per cent)

Today's confirmed cases across Wales are as follows:

Cardiff - 221

Rhondda Cynon Taf - 149

Swansea - 96

Caerphilly - 78

Neath Port Talbot - 72

Bridgend - 61

Flintshire - 48

Wrexham - 34

Carmarthenshire - 32

Merthyr Tydfil - 31

Newport - 28

Blaenau Gwent - 26

Denbighshire - 23

Anglesey - 20

Vale of Glamorgan - 18

Pembrokeshire - 18

Monmouthshire - 16

Torfaen - 15

Powys - 15

Gwynedd - 14

Conwy - 13

Ceredigion - nine

Unknown location - nine

Resident outside Wales - 84

Public Health Wales figures for coronavirus deaths include only those that have been confirmed by a laboratory test. The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.