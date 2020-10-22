THERE is still no word from Welsh Government on what the national rules will be in Wales after 'fire break' lockdown.

Wales' Education Minister, Kirsty Williams, appeared in a press conference earlier today to discuss the circuit-breaker lockdown - which comes into effect from tomorrow - with a focus on students and education.

These measures were announced by First Minister, Mark Drakeford, earlier this week: The lockdown begins at 6pm on Friday October 23 and will end on November 9.

At that time Mr Drakeford was asked what the rules would be in Wales following the fire break, and he reported that discussions were ongoing.

When Ms Williams was asked about this today, she said: “Cabinet colleagues continue to discuss what happens after the fire break.

“What is important is that we all play our part in making the fire break successful and driving down community transmission.

“The First Minister will make an announcement at the appropriate time.”

Mark Drakeford previously said that this 'fire break' lockdown will not be extended, but there is not yet clarity on what will happen in Wales following November 9.

Numerous areas of Wales are already in local lockdown, including:

Caerphilly

Newport

Torfaen

Blaenau Gwent

Cardiff

Rhondda Cynon Taf

Vale of Glamorgan

Bridgend

Merthyr Tydfil

Swansea

Bangor

Conwy

Denbighshire

Llanelli

Neath Port Talbot

Flintshire

Wrexham

It is not yet clear what the rules and regulations in these areas will be after the 'fire break' period.