MPs have voted against England football star Marcus Rashford’s bid to extend free school meals over the half-term holidays.

The Manchester United player urged politicians to “unite” to protect the most vulnerable children and vowed to continue campaigning, writing on Twitter: “For as long as they don’t have a voice, they will have mine.”

He released a statement after Labour’s motion, which called for the scheme to be extended over school holidays until Easter 2021, was defeated by 261 votes to 322 – majority 61.

What has Boris Johnson said?

Downing Street ruled out performing a late U-turn ahead of the vote, with Boris Johnson also telling Prime Minister’s Questions: “We support kids on low incomes in school and we will continue to do so.

“But the most important thing is to keep them in school and not tear off into another national lockdown taking them out of school.

“We will continue to use the benefits system and all the systems of income to support children throughout the holidays as well.”

Here's the full list of MPs who voted AGAINST the motion:

318 Conservative MPs

Aaron Bell - Newcastle-under-Lyme

Adam Afriyie - Windsor

Adam Holloway - Gravesham

Alan Mak - Havant

Alberto Costa - South Leicestershire

Alec Shelbrooke - Elmet and Rothwell

Alex Burghart - Brentwood and Ongar

Alex Chalk - Cheltenham

Alexander Stafford - Rother Valley

Alicia Kearns - Rutland and Melton

Alister Jack - Dumfries and Galloway

Alok Sharma - Reading West

Alun Cairns - Vale of Glamorgan

Amanda Milling - Cannock Chase

Amanda Solloway - Derby North

Andrea Jenkyns - Morley and Outwood

Andrea Leadsom - South Northamptonshire

Andrew Bowie - West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine

Andrew Bridgen - North West Leicestershire

Andrew Griffith - Arundel and South Downs

Andrew Jones - Harrogate and Knaresborough

Andrew Lewer - Northampton South

Andrew Mitchell - Sutton Coldfield

Andrew Murrison - South West Wiltshire

Andrew Rosindell - Romford

Andrew Selous - South West Bedfordshire

Andrew Stephenson - Pendle

Andy Carter - Warrington South

Angela Richardson - Guildford

Anne-Marie Trevelyan - Berwick-upon-Tweed

Anthony Browne - South Cambridgeshire

Anthony Mangnall - Totnes

Antony Higginbotham - Burnley

Ben Bradley - Mansfield

Ben Everitt - Milton Keynes North

Ben Spencer - Runnymede and Weybridge

Bill Wiggin - North Herefordshire

Bim Afolami - Hitchin and Harpenden

Bob Blackman - Harrow East

Bob Seely - Isle of Wight

Bob Stewart - Beckenham

Boris Johnson - Uxbridge and South Ruislip

Brandon Lewis - Great Yarmouth

Brendan Clarke-Smith - Bassetlaw

Caroline Dinenage - Gosport

Caroline Johnson - Sleaford and North Hykeham

Caroline Nokes - Romsey and Southampton North

Charles Walker - Broxbourne

Cherilyn Mackrory - Truro and Falmouth

Cheryl Gillan - Chesham and Amersham

Chloe Smith - Norwich North

Chris Clarkson - Heywood and Middleton

Chris Grayling - Epsom and Ewell

Chris Green - Bolton West

Chris Heaton-Harris - Daventry

Chris Loder - West Dorset

Chris Philp - Croydon South

Chris Skidmore - Kingswood

Christopher Pincher - Tamworth

Claire Coutinho - East Surrey

Conor Burns - Bournemouth West

Craig Mackinlay - South Thanet

Craig Tracey - North Warwickshire

Craig Whittaker - Calder Valley

Craig Williams - Montgomeryshire

Crispin Blunt - Reigate

Damian Collins - Folkestone and Hythe

Damian Green - Ashford

Damian Hinds - East Hampshire

Daniel Kawczynski - Shrewsbury and Atcham

Danny Kruger - Devizes

Darren Henry - Broxtowe

David Amess - Southend West

David Davis - Haltemprice and Howden

David Duguid - Banff and Buchan

David Evennett - Bexleyheath and Crayford

David Johnston - Wantage

David Jones - Clwyd West

David Morris - Morecambe and Lunesdale

David Mundell - Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale

David Rutley - Macclesfield

David Simmonds - Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner

David T C Davies - Monmouth

David Warburton - Somerton and Frome

Dean Russell - Watford

Dehenna Davison - Bishop Auckland

Derek Thomas - St Ives

Desmond Swayne - New Forest West

Duncan Baker - North Norfolk

Eddie Hughes - Walsall North

Edward Argar - Charnwood

Edward Leigh - Gainsborough

Edward Timpson - Eddisbury

Fay Jones - Brecon and Radnorshire

Felicity Buchan - Kensington

Fiona Bruce - Congleton

Flick Drummond - Meon Valley

Gagan Mohindra - South West Hertfordshire

Gareth Bacon - Orpington

Gareth Davies - Grantham and Stamford

Gareth Johnson - Dartford

Gary Sambrook - Birmingham, Northfield

Gary Streeter - South West Devon

Gavin Williamson - South Staffordshire

Geoffrey Cox - Torridge and West Devon

George Eustice - Camborne and Redruth

George Freeman - Mid Norfolk

Giles Watling - Clacton

Gillian Keegan - Chichester

Gordon Henderson - Sittingbourne and Sheppey

Graham Brady - Altrincham and Sale West

Grant Shapps - Welwyn Hatfield

Greg Clark - Tunbridge Wells

Greg Hands - Chelsea and Fulham

Greg Knight - East Yorkshire

Greg Smith - Buckingham

Guy Opperman - Hexham

Harriett Baldwin - West Worcestershire

Heather Wheeler - South Derbyshire

Helen Grant - Maidstone and The Weald

Helen Whately - Faversham and Mid Kent

Henry Smith - Crawley

Huw Merriman - Bexhill and Battle

Iain Duncan Smith - Chingford and Woodford Green

Iain Stewart - Milton Keynes South

Ian Levy - Blyth Valley

Ian Liddell-Grainger - Bridgwater and West Somerset

Imran Ahmad Khan- Wakefield

Jack Brereton - Stoke-on-Trent South

Jack Lopresti - Filton and Bradley Stoke

Jackie Doyle-Price - Thurrock

Jacob Rees-Mogg - North East Somerset

Jacob Young - Redcar

Jake Berry - Rossendale and Darwen

James Brokenshire - Old Bexley and Sidcup

James Cartlidge - South Suffolk

James Cleverly - Braintree

James Daly - Bury North

James Davies - Vale of Clwyd

James Gray - North Wiltshire

James Grundy - Leigh

James Morris - Halesowen and Rowley Regis

James Sunderland - Bracknell

James Wild - North West Norfolk

Jamie Wallis - Bridgend

Jane Hunt - Loughborough

Jane Stevenson - Wolverhampton North East

Jeremy Hunt - South West Surrey

Jeremy Quin - Horsham

Jeremy Wright - Kenilworth and Southam

Jerome Mayhew - Broadland

Jesse Norman - Hereford and South Herefordshire

Jo Churchill - Bury St Edmunds

Jo Gideon - Stoke-on-Trent Central

John Glen - Salisbury

John Hayes - South Holland and The Deepings

John Howell - Henley

John Lamont - Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk

John Penrose - Weston-super-Mare

John Redwood - Wokingham

John Stevenson - Carlisle

John Whittingdale - Maldon

Johnny Mercer - Plymouth, Moor View

Jonathan Djanogly - Huntingdon

Jonathan Gullis - Stoke-on-Trent North

Jonathan Lord - Woking

Julia Lopez - Hornchurch and Upminster

Julian Knight - Solihull

Julian Smith - Skipton and Ripon

Julie Marson - Hertford and Stortford

Justin Tomlinson - North Swindon

Karen Bradley - Staffordshire Moorlands

Karl McCartney - Lincoln

Kate Griffiths - Burton

Katherine Fletcher - South Ribble

Kelly Tolhurst - Rochester and Strood

Kemi Badenoch - Saffron Walden

Kevin Foster - Torbay

Kevin Hollinrake - Thirsk and Malton

Kieran Mullan - Crewe and Nantwich

Kit Malthouse - North West Hampshire

Kwasi Kwarteng - Spelthorne

Laura Farris - Newbury

Laura Trott - Sevenoaks

Laurence Robertson - Tewkesbury

Lee Anderson - Ashfield

Lee Rowley - North East Derbyshire

Lucy Allan - Telford

Lucy Frazer - South East Cambridgeshire

Luke Evans - Bosworth

Luke Hall - Thornbury and Yate

Maggie Throup - Erewash

Marco Longhi - Dudley North

Marcus Fysh - Yeovil

Marcus Jones - Nuneaton

Maria Caulfield - Lewes

Maria Miller - Basingstoke

Mark Eastwood - Dewsbury

Mark Fletcher - Bolsover

Mark Francois - Rayleigh and Wickford

Mark Garnier - Wyre Forest

Mark Harper - Forest of Dean

Mark Jenkinson - Workington

Mark Logan - Bolton North East

Mark Menzies - Fylde

Mark Pawsey - Rugby

Mark Pritchard - The Wrekin

Mark Spencer - Sherwood

Martin Vickers - Cleethorpes

Mary Robinson - Cheadle

Matt Hancock - West Suffolk

Matt Vickers - Stockton South

Matt Warman - Boston and Skegness

Mel Stride - Central Devon

Michael Ellis - Northampton North

Michael Fabricant - Lichfield

Michael Gove - Surrey Heath

Michael Tomlinso - Mid Dorset and North Poole

Michelle Donelan - Chippenham

Mike Freer - Finchley and Golders Green

Mike Penning - Hemel Hempstead

Mike Wood - Dudley South

Mims Davies - Mid Sussex

Miriam Cates- Penistone and Stocksbridge

Nadhim Zahawi - Stratford-on-Avon

Nadine Dorries - Mid Bedfordshire

Natalie Elphicke - Dover

Neil O’Brien - Harborough

Nick Fletcher - Don Valley

Nick Gibb - Bognor Regis and Littlehampton

Nickie Aiken - Cities of London and Westminster

Nicola Richards - West Bromwich East

Nigel Adams - Selby and Ainsty

Nigel Huddleston - Mid Worcestershire

Nigel Mills - Amber Valley

Nusrat Ghani - Wealden

Oliver Dowden - Hertsmere

Oliver Heald - North East Hertfordshire

Owen Paterson - North Shropshire

Paul Beresford - Mole Valley

Paul Bristow - Peterborough

Paul Holmes - Eastleigh

Paul Howell - Sedgefield

Paul Scully - Sutton and Cheam

Penny Mordaunt - Portsmouth North

Peter Aldous - Waveney

Peter Bone - Wellingborough

Peter Bottomley - Worthing West

Peter Gibson - Darlington

Philip Davies - Shipley

Philip Dunne - Ludlow

Philip Hollobone - Kettering

Rachel Maclean - Redditch

Ranil Jayawardena - North East Hampshire

Rebecca Harris - Castle Point

Rebecca Pow - Taunton Deane

Rehman Chishti - Gillingham and Rainham

Richard Bacon - South Norfolk

Richard Drax - South Dorset

Richard Fuller - North East Bedfordshire

Richard Graham - Gloucester

Rishi Sunak - Richmond (Yorks)

Rob Butler - Aylesbury

Rob Roberts - Delyn

Robbie Moore - Keighley

Robert Buckland - South Swindon

Robert Courts - Witney

Robert Goodwill - Scarborough and Whitby

Robert Jenrick - Newark

Robert Largan - High Peak

Robert Neill - Bromley and Chislehurst

Robert Syms - Poole

Robin Millar - Aberconwy

Robin Walker - Worcester

Ruth Edwards - Rushcliffe

Sajid Javid - Bromsgrove

Sally-Ann Hart - Hastings and Rye

Saqib Bhatti - Meriden

Sara Britcliffe - Hyndburn

Sarah Atherton - Wrexham

Sarah Dines - Derbyshire Dales

Scott Benton - Blackpool South

Scott Mann - North Cornwall

Selaine Saxby - North Devon

Shaun Bailey - West Bromwich West

Sheryll Murray - South East Cornwall

Simon Baynes - Clwyd South

Simon Clarke - Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland

Simon Fell - Barrow and Furness

Simon Hart - Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire

Simon Jupp - East Devon

Stephen Hammond - Wimbledon

Stephen Metcalfe - South Basildon and East Thurrock

Steve Baker - Wycombe

Steve Barclay - North East Cambridgeshire

Steve Brine - Winchester

Steve Double - St Austell and Newquay

Stuart Anderson - Wolverhampton South West

Stuart Andrew - Pudsey

Suella Braverman- Fareham

Suzanne Webb - Stourbridge

Theo Clarke - Stafford

Theresa May - Maidenhead

Theresa Villiers - Chipping Barnet

Thérèse Coffey - Suffolk Coastal

Tobias Ellwood - Bournemouth East

Tom Hunt - Ipswich

Tom Randall - Gedling

Tom Tugendhat - Tonbridge and Malling

Trudy Harrison - Copeland

Vicky Ford - Chelmsford

Victoria Atkins - Louth and Horncastle

Victoria Prentis - Banbury

Virginia Crosbie - Ynys Môn

Wendy Morton - Aldridge-Brownhills

Will Quince - Colchester

William Cash - Stone

William Wragg - Hazel Grove

One Independent MP

Julian Lewis - New Forest East

Here's the full list of MPs who voted FOR free school meals:

Five Conservative MPs

Anne Marie Morris - Newton Abbot

Caroline Ansell - Eastbourne

Holly Mumby-Croft - Scunthorpe

Jason McCartney - Colne Valley

Robert Halfon - Harlow

191 Labour MPs

Abena Oppong-Asare - Erith and Thamesmead

Afzal Khan - Manchester, Gorton

Alan Campbell - Tynemouth

Alan Whitehead - Southampton, Test

Alex Cunningham - Stockton North

Alex Davies-Jones - Pontypridd

Alex Norris - Nottingham North

Alex Sobel - Leeds North West

Andrew Gwynne - Denton and Reddish

Andy Slaughter - Hammersmith

Angela Eagle - Wallasey

Angela Rayner - Ashton-under-Lyne

Anna McMorrin - Cardiff North

Anneliese Dodd - Oxford East

Apsana Begum - Poplar and Limehouse

Barbara Keeley - Worsley and Eccles South

Barry Gardiner - Brent North

Barry Sheerman - Huddersfield

Bell Ribeiro-Addy - Streatham

Ben Bradshaw - Exeter

Beth Winter - Cynon Valley

Bill Esterson - Sefton Central

Carolyn Harris - Swansea East

Cat Smith - Lancaster and Fleetwood

Catherine McKinnell - Newcastle upon Tyne North

Catherine West - Hornsey and Wood Green

Charlotte Nichols - Warrington North

Chi Onwurah - Newcastle upon Tyne Central

Chris Bryant - Rhondda

Chris Elmore - Ogmore

Chris Evans - Islwyn

Christian Matheson - City of Chester

Christina Rees - Neath

Clive Betts - Sheffield South East

Clive Efford - Eltham

Colleen Fletcher - Coventry North East

Conor McGinn - St Helens North

Dan Carden - Liverpool, Walton

Dan Jarvis - Barnsley Central

Daniel Zeichner - Cambridge

Darren Jones - Bristol North West

David Lammy - Tottenham

Dawn Butler - Brent Central

Debbie Abrahams - Oldham East and Saddleworth

Derek Twigg - Halton

Diana Johnson - Kingston upon Hull North

Diane Abbott - Hackney North and Stoke Newington

Edward Miliband - Doncaster North

Ellie Reeves - Lewisham West and Penge

Emma Hardy - Kingston upon Hull West and Hessle

Emma Lewell-Buck - South Shields

Fabian Hamilton - Leeds North East

Feryal Clark - Enfield North

Fleur Anderson - Putney

Florence Eshalomi - Vauxhall

Gareth Thomas - Harrow West

George Howarth - Knowsley

Geraint Davies - Swansea West

Gerald Jones - Merthyr Tydfil and Rhymney

Gill Furniss - Sheffield, Brightside and Hillsborough

Graham Stringer - Blackley and Broughton

Grahame Morris - Easington

Harriet Harman - Camberwell and Peckham

Helen Hayes - Dulwich and West Norwood

Hilary Benn - Leeds Central

Holly Lynch - Halifax

Ian Byrne - Liverpool, West Derby

Ian Lavery - Wansbeck

Ian Mearns - Gateshead

Ian Murray - Edinburgh South

Imran Hussain - Bradford East

Jack Dromey - Birmingham, Erdington

James Murray - Ealing North

Janet Daby - Lewisham East

Jeremy Corbyn - Islington North

Jess Phillips - Birmingham, Yardley

Jessica Morden - Newport East

Jim McMahon - Oldham West and Royton

Jo Stevens - Cardiff Central

John Healey - Wentworth and Dearne

John McDonnell - Hayes and Harlington

John Spellar - Warley

Jon Cruddas - Dagenham and Rainham

Jon Trickett - Hemsworth

Jonathan Ashworth - Leicester South

Jonathan Reynolds - Stalybridge and Hyde

Judith Cummins - Bradford South

Julie Elliott - Sunderland Central

Justin Madders - Ellesmere Port and Neston

Karen Buck - Westminster North

Karin Smyth - Bristol South

Karl Turner - Kingston upon Hull East

Kate Green - Stretford and Urmston

Kate Hollern - Blackburn

Kate Osamor - Edmonton

Kate Osborne - Jarrow

Keir Starmer - Holborn and St Pancras

Kerry McCarthy - Bristol East

Kevan Jones - North Durham

Kevin Brennan - Cardiff West

Khalid Mahmood - Birmingham, Perry Barr

Kim Johnson - Liverpool, Riverside

Liam Byrne - Birmingham, Hodge Hill

Lilian Greenwood - Nottingham South

Lisa Nandy - Wigan

Liz Kendall - Leicester West

Liz Twist - Blaydon

Lloyd Russell-Moyle - Brighton, Kemptown

Louise Haigh - Sheffield, Heeley

Lucy Powell - Manchester Central

Luke Pollard - Plymouth, Sutton and Devonport

Lyn Brown - West Ham

Margaret Beckett - Derby South

Margaret Greenwood - Wirral West

Margaret Hodge - Barking

Maria Eagle - Garston and Halewood

Marie Rimmer - St Helens South and Whiston

Mark Hendrick - Preston

Mark Tami - Alyn and Deeside

Marsha De Cordova - Battersea

Mary Glindon - North Tyneside

Mary Kelly Foy - City of Durham

Matt Rodda - Reading East

Matt Western - Warwick and Leamington

Matthew Pennycook - Greenwich and Woolwich

Meg Hillier - Hackney South and Shoreditch

Mick Whitley - Birkenhead

Mike Amesbury - Weaver Vale

Mike Hill - Hartlepool

Mike Kane - Wythenshawe and Sale East

Mohammad Yasin - Bedford

Nadia Whittome - Nottingham East

Navendu Mishra - Stockport

Naz Shah - Bradford West

Neil Coyle - Bermondsey and Old Southwark

Nia Griffith - Llanelli

Nicholas Brown - Newcastle upon Tyne East

Nick Smith - Blaenau Gwent

Nick Thomas-Symonds - Torfaen

Olivia Blake - Sheffield, Hallam

Pat McFadden - Wolverhampton South East

Paul Blomfield - Sheffield Central

Paula Barker - Liverpool, Wavertree

Peter Dowd - Bootle

Peter Kyle - Hove

Preet Kaur Gill - Birmingham, Edgbaston

Rachael Maskell - York Central

Rachel Hopkins - Luton South

Rachel Reeves - Leeds West

Rebecca Long Bailey - Salford and Eccles

Richard Burgon - Leeds East

Rosena Allin-Khan - Tooting

Rosie Cooper - West Lancashire

Rosie Duffield - Canterbury

Rupa Huq - Ealing Central and Acton

Rushanara Ali - Bethnal Green and Bow

Ruth Cadbury - Brentford and Isleworth

Ruth Jones - Newport West

Sam Tarry - Ilford South

Sarah Champion - Rotherham

Sarah Jones - Croydon Central

Sarah Owen - Luton North

Seema Malhotra - Feltham and Heston

Shabana Mahmood - Birmingham, Ladywood

Sharon Hodgson - Washington and Sunderland West

Siobhain McDonagh - Mitcham and Morden

Stella Creasy - Walthamstow

Stephanie Peacock - Barnsley East

Stephen Doughty - Cardiff South and Penarth

Stephen Kinnock - Aberavon

Stephen Morgan - Portsmouth South

Stephen Timms - East Ham

Steve McCabe - Birmingham, Selly Oak

Steve Reed - Croydon North

Tahir Ali - Birmingham, Hall Green

Taiwo Owatemi - Coventry North West

Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi - Slough

Thangam Debbonaire - Bristol West

Toby Perkins - Chesterfield

Tony Lloyd - Rochdale

Tracy Brabin - Batley and Spen

Tulip Siddiq - Hampstead and Kilburn

Valerie Vaz - Walsall South

Vicky Foxcroft - Lewisham, Deptford

Virendra Sharma - Ealing, Southall

Wayne David - Caerphilly

Wes Streeting - Ilford North

Yasmin Qureshi - Bolton South East

Yvette Cooper - Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford

Yvonne Fovargue - Makerfield

Zarah Sultana - Coventry South

46 SNP MPs

Alan Brown - Kilmarnock and Loudoun

Alison Thewliss - Glasgow Central

Allan Dorans - Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock

Alyn Smith - Stirling

Amy Callaghan - East Dunbartonshire

Angela Crawley - Lanark and Hamilton East

Angus Brendan MacNeil - Na h-Eileanan an Iar

Anne McLaughlin - Glasgow North East

Brendan O’Hara - Argyll and Bute

Carol Monaghan - Glasgow North West

Chris Law - Dundee West

Chris Stephens - Glasgow South West

Dave Doogan - Angus

David Linden - Glasgow East

Deidre Brock - Edinburgh North and Leith

Douglas Chapman - Dunfermline and West Fife

Drew Hendry - Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey

Gavin Newlands - Paisley and Renfrewshire North

Hannah Bardell - Livingston

Ian Blackford - Ross, Skye and Lochaber

Joanna Cherry - Edinburgh South West

John McNally - Falkirk

John Nicolson - Ochil and South Perthshire

Kenny MacAskill - East Lothian

Kirsten Oswald - East Renfrewshire

Kirsty Blackman - Aberdeen North

Lisa Cameron - East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow

Marion Fellows - Motherwell and Wishaw

Martin Docherty-Hughes - West Dunbartonshire

Martyn Day - Linlithgow and East Falkirk

Mhairi Black - Paisley and Renfrewshire South

Neale Hanvey - Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath

Neil Gray - Airdrie and Shotts

Patricia Gibson - North Ayrshire and Arran

Patrick Grady - Glasgow North

Pete Wishart - Perth and North Perthshire

Peter Grant - Glenrothes

Philippa Whitford - Central Ayrshire

Richard Thomson - Gordon

Ronnie Cowan - Inverclyde

Stephen Flynn - Aberdeen South

Steven Bonnar - Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill

Stewart Hosie - Dundee East

Stewart Malcolm McDonald - Glasgow South

Stuart C McDonald - Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East

Tommy Sheppard - Edinburgh East

Nine Liberal Democrat MPs

Alistair Carmichael - Orkney and Shetland

Christine Jardine - Edinburgh West

Daisy Cooper - St Albans

Jamie Stone - Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross

Layla Moran - Oxford West and Abingdon

Munira Wilson - Twickenham

Tim Farron - Westmorland and Lonsdale

Wendy Chamberlain - North East Fife

Wera Hobhouse - Bath

One DUP MP

Jim Shannon - Strangford

Three Plaid Cymru MPs

Ben Lake - Ceredigion

Hywel Williams - Arfon

Liz Saville Roberts - Dwyfor Meirionnydd

Two SDLP MPs

Colum Eastwood - Foyle

Claire Hanna - Belfast South

One Alliance MP

Stephen Farry - North Down

One Independent MP

Claudia Webbe - Leicester East

What have politicians said?

Conservative backbencher Brendan Clarke-Smith (Bassetlaw) argued against Labour’s proposal by saying he did not believe in “nationalising children”.

He told the Commons: “And we must focus on breaking the cycle where the first reaction is to look to the state.

“It is a vicious circle, and we need to support families with early intervention and help with things such as budgeting and employment.

“The welfare state is rightly there as a safety net, but it is not however a replacement.

“Where is the slick PR campaign encouraging absent parents to take some responsibility for their children?

“I do not believe in nationalising children.

“Instead, we need to get back to the idea of taking responsibility, and this means less celebrity virtue-signalling on Twitter by proxy and more action to tackle the real causes of child poverty.”

Tory David Simmonds (Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner) also said: “What does it say about the Opposition’s priorities that all of their interests are simply swept aside in favour of currying favour with wealth and power and celebrity status, spending taxpayers’ money to curry favour with celebrity status, wealth and power.

“Now I have no doubt that Mr Rashford is an expert in his own experience, but we should not forget that the experiences he so movingly described took place under a Labour government then supposedly at the peak of its powers in tackling child poverty in this country.”

Tory MP Miriam Cates (Penistone and Stocksbridge) said a food voucher scheme over the school holidays would only ever be a “sticking plaster” for tackling child poverty.

Tory minister Paul Scully also told the BBC that “children have been going hungry under a Labour government for years” and insisted the Government had been tackling the issue.

But Conservative Robert Halfon, chairman of the Commons Education Select Committee, urged the Government to continue providing meals over the holidays while the coronavirus crisis was ongoing and called on ministers to work with Rashford.

Reacting to the vote, shadow education secretary Kate Green said: “Boris Johnson and the Conservatives have badly let down more than one million children and their families.

“No child should go hungry over the holidays, but the Government is blocking the action needed to prevent this.

“We pay tribute to Marcus Rashford and others for shining a spotlight on this incredibly important issue.

“This campaign is not over and the Government must reconsider.”