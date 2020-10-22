A TALENTED teenage showjumper killed herself after arguing with her mother for going too fast on her pony, an inquest heard.

Brodie Morgan, 16, featured in Horse and Hound magazine a month before her tragic death and was tipped as a future star of the sport.

But Brodie had fallen out with friends in school before being told off for riding her “beloved” pony Archie too fast.

Her mother Emma Webb told the hearing: “Brodie was her usual happy self when I told her she was galloping too fast.

“I said she wouldn’t go to a show at the weekend if she didn’t slow down.”

Brodie told her mother it was the last time she was ever going to ride Archie who she had a special bond with.

Miss Webb reported her daughter missing to police after finding her pony in a stable still saddled up.

Brodie sent a Snapchat message to friends on the night of March 10 saying: “I love you all so much. I want you all to know how much you mean to me.”

The only child was found hanged from a tree near the stables in the village of Llantrisant in Monmouthshire.

Brodie was a “happy and bubbly” pupil at St Joseph’s Roman Catholic School in Newport where she was predicted to get “amazing results” in her GCSEs last summer.

But the inquest heard she was experiencing problems with a group of girls in school who were spoken to about the fall out.

Form teacher Laura Floodwater told the hearing in a written statement: “One girl said they no longer wanted to be friends, there was no malice.

“They were having issues, I told Mrs Webb I would keep an eye on Brodie.”

The court heard Brodie, from Newport, had also been upset at the death of her grandfather and a close friend in 2019.

Assistant Gwent Coroner Naomi Rees said: “While riding her beloved horse she had words with her mother, nothing more than a lot of close relationships encounter.

“Brodie’s death is a tragic end to a short life which was full of promise, whatever she had chosen to do I’m sure she would have succeeded.

“It is clear from her mother’s statement the joy and pride she felt in her daughter.

“The tragedy is that she had the world at her feet, horses and ponies were her passion and would have been throughout her life.”

Brodie’s success with her pony appeared in February’s Horse and Hound magazine.

The article told how the teenager was “already a seasoned businesswoman” running a small equestrian services company.

She told the magazine: “It all started after I did special plaits on my pony at a show and people started asking me if I could do theirs.

“I get most of my business in the summer at pony premier shows and from the Welsh pony team.”

Mrs Webb launched a campaign after her death raising thousands of pounds for mental health charities through the sale of hooded jackets with “Do it for Brodie” emblazoned on the back.

Verdict: Suicide.

