A MAN who sent a young boy “disturbing” videos of bizarre and graphic adult pornography said to police it was just “banter”.

A judge told Jonathan Lewis, 47, of Hereford Road, Monmouth, that the material he sent to the child was “disgusting”.

The defendant was initially charged with 10 counts of causing a child to watch a sexual act.

But, Cardiff Crown Court heard, it was accepted that Lewis did not get any sexual gratification from sending the boy the videos on social media.

The original charges were dropped and the defendant admitted 12 counts of sending indecent or grossly offensive electronic messages.

He also pleaded guilty to three counts of the possession of extreme pornography.

The offences were committed between June 2017 and November 2018.

Prosecutor Andrew Davies said the child’s father saw the “disturbing images” on his son’s mobile phone and contacted the police.

The videos were of extreme pornography involving both men and women.

Mr Davies told the court: “When the defendant was arrested, he accepted sending them.

“He claimed it was all part of banter and playful communication.”

Lewis had only one previous conviction for an unrelated matter from the 1990s.

David Elias QC, representing, Lewis, said his client accepted his actions were “foolish and inappropriate”.

He added: “It was very unpleasant and he should never have passed these on to a child.”

Mr Elias told the court: “The defendant has worked hard all his life. He has been working as a consultant.

“He has led a blameless life until this indictment.”

His barrister added that Lewis was usually “a kind and funny man” who had been assessed as presenting a “low risk of reoffending”.

The judge, Recorder Greg Bull QC, told the defendant the videos he had sent the boy were “disgusting”.

He added: “You are a man of good character who had the sense to plead guilty to these offences.”

Lewis was sentenced to a 12-month community order.

He must carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and complete a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

The defendant must pay £500 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.