WALES' education minister has blamed community transmission for a rise in coronavirus cases.
As Wales prepares to enter a fire-break lockdown from 6pm tomorrow, Kirsty Williams MS spoke about the impact of coronavirus on the education sector earlier today.
Schools will close for the first week of this lockdown, coinciding with half term, then from November 2 primary schools and special schools will reopen to all pupils.
Secondary school pupils in Years Seven and Eight will also return to school.
Older students will carry out home learning during this time, with online support, before the fire-break lockdown ends on November 9.
Ms Williams said: “The virus loves people being together."
She added: “Transmission of the virus within an educational setting is very limited, but teachers and pupils and lecturers live in wider community which has an impact
“That’s why the best way to protect education is keeping community transmissions levels low, so when people are living their lives they’re not in danger of contracting the virus and that having a disruption on education going forward.
“The best way to minimise disruption to children’s education is to have low levels of community transmission.”
She also stressed that educational environments in Wales are as ‘covid-secure’ as they ‘possibly can be.’