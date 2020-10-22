NEW advice for vulnerable people in Wales has been issued ahead of the firebreak two-week lockdown period.

A letter from Chief Medical Officer for Wales Dr Frank Atherton will shortly be posted to all those who had previously been shielding in Wales, and some might receive the letter for the first time if they are deemed to have a serious medical condition.

The letter says people who were previously shielding do not need to start doing so again now.

"We know that shielding helped to make some people feel safer, but for many others there was a significant downside to the advice given, especially from the feelings of loneliness and isolation,” writes Dr Atherton.

READ MORE:

“As we understand the impacts of coronavirus more fully now, we also know that many groups of people who are most likely to be very seriously ill or die are not covered by the medical conditions approach we took previously.

“This includes certain ethnic groups and those from our most deprived communities. We are looking to apply the learning from the last six months in any advice that we give to you, the wider public and ministers.

"Even though I have advised that you do not need to shield at the moment I want to reassure you that we are keeping a record of the people who were shielding, so we can contact you and update you if we need to.

"In case you do not feel comfortable going to the shops, your access to priority slots for supermarket deliveries remains in place."

In the letter, Dr Atherton also issues advice on the importance of getting the flu vaccination ahead of the winter period.

“We expect to see Covid and flu circulating at the same time this winter,” he said.

“Flu can be serious and people with a long term health condition or aged 65 or over are at increased risk. Having a flu vaccine every year is one of the best ways to protect yourself.”