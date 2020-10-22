MORRISONS have launched two new food boxes to help people celebrate Halloween and Bonfire Night at home this year.
With trick or treating and big bonfires off the cards, the supermarket chain hope shoppers will still be able to have a spooktacular time on October 31, as well as the opportunity to celebrate the firework displays on November 4.
We've put together all the details about the items.
How much are they are what's inside?
Priced at £23 for Halloween and £17 for Bonfire Night, each box includes delivery and is available for pre-sale.
Morrisons say the limited edition boxes have 'everything you need to celebrate the spookiest and sparkliest nights of the year at home'.
For those looking to create their own spook-fest, the Morrisons Halloween Box includes terrifyingly tasty treats to tuck into like Cadburys Goo Heads or a slime cupcake kit for the kids to enjoy and for that haunted house at home there’s spooky bunting and balloons.
And for those looking to celebrate Bonfire Night with a bang, Morrisons have launched the ultimate Bonfire Night Box - packed with November 5 classics from hot chocolate, marshmallows and cinder toffee to bangers and pork pies.
What’s in the boxes?
Morrisons Spooky Halloween Box - £23 Including Delivery
- Morrisons Cheese balls 150g
- Haribo Starmix 176g
- Cadbury Goo Heads 89g
- Mr Kipling Fiendish Fancies 8 Pack
- Cadbury Family Treat Size Pack 222g
- Slime Cupcake Kit 295g
- Morrisons Sweet Popcorn 100g
The Halloween Party Pack includes:
- Paper Napkins 20pk
- Spider Paper Straws 20 Pack
- Spider Web Cups 10 Pack
- Spider Web Plates 10 Pack
- Happy Halloween Banner 2m
- Spider Garland 2m
- Spider Printed Confetti Balloons 5 Pack
- Tattoos
Morrisons The Ultimate Bonfire Box - £17 Including Delivery
- Mcvitie's Jamaica Ginger Cake
- Morrisons Snack Pork Pies 2pk x3
- Morrisons The Best Pork Sausages 400g
- Morrisons Lighter Dairy Spray Cream 250g
- Cadburys Drinking Choc 250g
- Morrisons Marshmallows 200g
- Parrs Cinder Toffee Crunchy Handmade Pieces 150g
- Morrisons Chip Shop Mushy Peas 400g x2
- Morrisons Finger Rolls 6 pack
What have Morrisons said about the new boxes?
Aidan Buckley, Food to Order Director at Morrisons said: “We know this year is like no other for customers and many may feel Halloween and Bonfire night are off the cards.
"These boxes provide a stress-free way to still enjoy a little magic at this time of year.”
For More information on Morrisons Food Boxes visit www.morrisons.com/food-boxes.
Comments are closed on this article.