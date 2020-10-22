GWENT Police are appealing for information to find 31-year-old Liam Colyer who has breached his licence conditions.
Colyer received a sentence of 37 weeks imprisonment for drug possession.
He has now been recalled to prison for breaching his licence conditions after being released on September 4, of this year.
Colyer has links to the Cwmbran and Newport areas.
If you have any information on his whereabouts please call 101 quoting reference 2000341800.
You can send also send Gwent Police a direct message via our Facebook and Twitter pages.
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.