SUPERMARKETS in Wales are to be told that they can sell only 'essentials' throughout the circuit-breaker lockdown period.
For the 17 days they will only be able to run those parts of their business selling 'essential goods'.
This is according to First Minister Mark Drakeford, who was speaking at a Senedd Committee today.
He said these new regulations will be "made clear" to them.
Other retailers, such as clothes shops, will have to close during the circuit-breaker lockdown.
Mr Drakeford said: "We will be making it clear to supermarkets that they are only able to open those parts of their business that provide essential goods to people."
However, food shops, newsagents, off-licences and pharmacies may stay open.
The circuit-breaker lockdown is due to start tomorrow.
