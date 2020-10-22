PEOPLE in Gwent are being asked to remember the area's war dead and to support the Royal British Legion's local Poppy Appeal in lockdown.

The annual Gwent Poppy Appeal was launched today at Pontypool Civic Centre, with co-ordinator Mike Jones stressing that "every poppy counts" and urging people to remember while at home.

Torfaen council leader Anthony Hunt was joined by representatives from the Royal British Legion to launch the 2020 appeal and a short service was held outside the civic centre, where a Poppy Appeal flag was raised.

Following the ceremony, Cllr Hunt said: “Following further coronavirus restrictions that come into force on Friday, the Royal British Legion have taken the difficult decision to suspend face to face collections for the Poppy Appeal.

"The safety of the public, the volunteers and members of the legion remains the top priority.

“Despite the absence of collectors, there are more ways than ever for people to get involved and support the Poppy Appeal remotely.

"Paper poppies that have been distributed by the army of volunteers will still be available in many supermarkets and other essential retail outlets, and are also available to purchase online via the Legion’s Poppy Shop.

“The Legion has also introduced a number of options for people to support the Poppy Appeal from their homes in line with Covid-19 restrictions.

"These include making a donation for poppies through the post, displaying a poppy in their window, donating online or undertaking a virtual poppy run.

“Like so much of society in 2020, the Poppy Appeal has had to adapt due to the threat of Covid-19 and we are asking the public to support us like never before, because this year, every poppy counts.”

Mike Jones, Gwent County Poppy Appeal Coordinator, said: I fully understand the decision that has been made. We need to protect ourselves and the community. It's disappointing but necessary that we can't go out and meet people and tell them about the good work the Royal British Legion does all year round.

"Every poppy counts, and every poppy can make a difference in the community.

Standard bearers at the launch of the Poppy Appeal in Gwent in Pontypool. Picture: Torfaen council.

"I'd encourage people to log on to the Royal British Legion website and see how you can help in your own way.

"This morning I made a donation and downloaded an A4 paper poppy to display in my window.

"We are encouraging people to stay at home this year and remember from home."

More information on these, and other ways to support, can be found at rbl.org.uk/poppyappeal