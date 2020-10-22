RSCPA Cymru are calling on dog walking rules to be relaxed during Wales' circuit break lockdown.
Following the new restrictions, which come into force at 6pm on Friday, RSPCA Cymru is urging local authorities to explore relaxing locally-imposed restrictions on where dogs can be walked.
Many Councils have previously introduced Public Spaces Protection Orders (PSPOs) to stop dogs being walked in certain areas - including on local sports pitches.
However, if these measures were temporarily relaxed they would help stop unnecessary travel and to keep dog walkers exercising within their immediate communities, the animal welfare charity says.
RSPCA dog welfare expert Dr Samantha Gaines added: "During the previous lockdown, we received lots of queries from concerned dog walkers.
“Many local authorities have introduced Public Spaces Protection Orders that stop dogs being walked in certain areas - including some sports pitches and fields.
"This has created issues around the availability of dog walking spots near to some people's homes - meaning many must travel for suitable dog walking spots.
“As Wales enters another national lockdown, we again urge local authorities - if appropriate and safe to do so - to consider relaxing PSPOs to ensure people have adequate local space to walk their dogs.
"This will help keep people close to home and avoid unnecessary journeys being made in Wales during the firebreak.”