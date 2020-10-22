A TOWN councillor has stressed the need for mental health support for people as Wales prepares to enter another lockdown.

Caerphilly town councillor Shelly Hodder is also a mental health advocate and has been focusing her attention throughout the pandemic as a local community representative to support the people of Caerphilly emotionally.

She said that it has been ‘a very unsettling period for us all’.

“As we head into another lockdown, where many of us will feel isolated and unsettled, maintaining good mental health and wellbeing has never been more important,” said Cllr Hodder.

When the pandemic began, Cllr Hodder was part of the effort to distribute neighbour cards around the Pontypandy Estate in Caerphilly and reached out to people in need through social media. Cllr Hodder works in the field of mental health but said that the response rate to her messages took her by surprise.

“I had more than 200 enquiries on social media and many responses from the neighbour cards I delivered around my local area,” she said.

“Some people are feeling anxious, lonely and overwhelmed by the impact coronavirus is having on our daily lives. Being told to stay home presents many challenges, but in some cases a quick phone call every so often really does help.

“Other tasks such as providing shopping for the more elderly residents who have been shielding has been one way in which basic human contact once a week, has at least lifted people through the tougher times. There is a real need for emotional support right now, and I am busy helping people with a wide range of issues.

“People want to feel connected and supported, especially in light of the isolation and social distancing measures we now must adopt. But there are ways in which we can all stay safe, keep well and look after their physical and mental health. This includes exercise and good quality sleep.”

Anyone who wishes to report any issues or for help and assistance can contact Cllr Hodder.