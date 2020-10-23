A COURAGEOUS cop who played rugby for Wales thought he was going to die as he tackled a knifeman threatening to cut his own throat.

Sergeant Andrew Gibbs confessed he “feared for his life” during the dramatic confrontation with Daniel Morgan, Newport Magistrates’ Court was told.

The Gwent Police officer, who won six caps for Wales in the 1990s, was called to the defendant’s father’s home in Newbridge on April 12 following a 999 call.

Prosecutor Margaret Cunningham said: “Mr Morgan telephoned the police at 10pm to say he was going to kill himself and that he was in possession of a knife.

“He became increasingly irate on the phone and told the operator he had been drinking.”

As Sergeant Gibbs talked to Morgan after entering the house, the defendant picked up the blade.

Ms Cunningham told the court: “He put the kitchen knife towards his own throat before the officer grabbed his right hand.

“There was a struggle and Sergeant Gibbs was cut to his right index finger before he overpowered Mr Morgan and dislodged the weapon from his hand and handcuffed him.

“The officer said the abuse he got from the defendant was some of the worst he has ever experienced.

“He was shouting that he wanted to cut his throat.

“Sergeant Gibbs feared for his life. It was a terrifying incident.”

Morgan, 30, of Pen Y Bryn Court, Croespenmaen, near Newbridge, pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker.

Darren Bishop, mitigating, said: “Mr Morgan is well known to the court. He offered no violence towards the police officer, only violence towards himself.

“It was a reckless action which caused the injury to the officer. Fortunately, it wasn’t a serious injury.

“The defendant has mental health issues and has a split personality disorder.

“He has had an entrenched addiction to alcohol for some time and a criminal behaviour order prevents him from going to his father’s address.”

Morgan was jailed for four weeks and ordered to pay the 48-year-old Sergeant Gibbs £50 in compensation.

The defendant was jailed for six months and made the subject of a two-year criminal behaviour order only in July, after an alcohol-fuelled attack on two police officers in Newbridge.

For confidential support, the Samaritans can be contacted on 116 123.