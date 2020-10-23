THE 'sharp and deep' fire-break lockdown designed to put the brakes on the spread of coronavirus in Wales begins at 6pm tonight.

The Welsh Government believes the move - the lockdown will end on Monday November 9 - is essential if the NHS is not to be overwhelmed, if there is to be any prospect of shops and other businesses operating meaningfully in the run-up to Christmas, indeed, if anyone is to be allowed to mix with relatives and friends during the festive season.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said earlier this week that the lockdown needs to be 'sharp and deep' in order that it can be restricted to the following 17 days - but it will not be the same as the UK-wide lockdown imposed when coronavirus first got a grip on these shores back in March.

So, how will it differ to that shutdown?

As with that occasion, people are being asked to stay at home except for exercise or essential journeys. You must work from home if you can.

Building, repair or maintenance work can still be carried out in people’s homes, as long as it is managed in a safe way and both the worker and household members are well and have no symptoms of coronavirus.

Pubs, restaurants, and non-essential shops shut – although some will remain open.

Primary schools will reopen after half-term. Only Years 7 and 8 will return in secondary schools.

Nurseries will remain open throughout.

If you rely on family for childcare while working, this can still be the case, but should only be used when no other methods are available.

Hotels, hairdressers, and beauticians will all close for the duration of lockdown.

No gatherings or meetings will be allowed between households, indoors or out. You cannot form an extended household; the only exception is for those living alone, or in a single parent household.

Face coverings will continue to be mandatory in indoor public spaces that remain open, including public transport and taxis.

For further details on what you can and cannot do, visit https://gov.wales/coronavirus-firebreak-frequently-asked-questions

When can I leave home?

To obtain supplies and services for you or your household, such as food and medicine.

To exercise

To access childcare and education

To access medical services or other public services

To deposit and withdraw money

To provide care or to help a vulnerable person

To help the NHS by donating blood

For work purposes or voluntary charitable purposes

To visit a cemetery, burial ground, or garden of remembrance

To attend a wedding, civil partnership, or funeral

To attend court or meet other legal obligations

To escape risk of illness or injury - people at risk of domestic abuse