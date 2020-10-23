CAMPAIGNERS have welcomed a decision to block plans for hundreds of homes on a greenfield site in Caerphilly county borough.

An appeal over plans to build 300 homes on green space near Cefn Fforest has been dismissed by the Welsh Government.

The original application, submitted by developer Persimmon, was recommended for approval by Caerphilly County Borough Council planners, but councillors rejected the proposal after strong local opposition.

It has been a lengthy process for both residents and the developer as the original appeal decision was due in December 2019, but was delayed after a change in planning policy.

The Minister for Housing and Local Government, Julie James MS, said in her appeal decision notice that the Grove Park site conflicted with the council’s local development plan, which determines where houses should be built within the county borough.

Not only was the site outside the boundary of acceptable development, but it is also a greenfield site, which is considered less favourable than a brownfield site. Ms James pointed out that the local development plan contained several suitable brownfield sites for development.

The Grove Park plans included a range of two-, three- and four-bedroom houses, open spaces, and a new access road built from Heol Pit-y-Cieliogod and Beaumaris Way.

Local ward members Cllr Kevin Etheridge and Cllr Andrew Farina-Childs thanked residents and campaigners for their support.

Cllr Etheridge said: “This is brilliant news.

“Common sense has prevailed. I am so pleased for my residents, and feel very proud of all of them for their total support.”