RESIDENTS in Monmouthshire will soon be given wheelie bins instead of reusable bags for their garden waste, after changes to the kerbside collection service were approved by the council’s cabinet.

Charges will also be increased from £18 a year to £28 to cover the costs of the seasonal service, and collections will change from weekly to fortnightly.

A contentious proposal to increase charges to £35 was reduced after further funding from the Welsh Government was secured.

Residents who use the service, currently around 11,600, will receive 240-litre wheeled bins to replace 80-litre garden waste bags currently used, with changes expected to come into effect for spring.

The council says the changes will remove a £330,000 subsidy to pay for the service, making it more sustainable.

Cllr Jane Pratt, cabinet member for infrastructure and neighbourhood services, told a cabinet meeting on Wednesday the service is “greatly valued” by those who use it.

“But it is now time to move forward with a more sustainable service that will not require subsidy by our council tax payers,” she said.

“This council is facing unprecedented budget pressures next year and we have to become more resourceful and careful with every pound of taxpayer’s money we spend.”

Independent councillor Simon Howarth questioned whether the council is confident it can maintain the service if there is a drop-off in customers because of the changes.

Cllr Pratt said the costs have been based on a five per cent fall in numbers.

“We are confident the contingency we have put in place will manage any drop-off,” she said.

If numbers do not fall, costs of the service could be reduced the following year, the cabinet meeting heard.

Cllr Richard John said there was “a strong social justice argument” for the changes.

“People have been subsidising others who perhaps can afford to pay,” he said.

Council leader, Cllr Peter Fox, also supported the move.

“It’s important we keep it going but having the levels of subsidy we have been applying over recent years just are not feasible anymore,” he said.

A council report said the changes were also supported by recycling crews, trade unions and 54 per cent of residents in a public consultation.