WORK will soon begin to install meshing on a railway bridge in Newport, to help stop birds and other wildlife getting trapped in the girders underneath.
The work on the bridge in Caerleon Road, due to start in the week commencing November 16, will also tackle the problem of pigeon droppings on the street.
It comes after lobbying from Newport East Senedd member John Griffiths and councillor for St Julians, Phil Hourahine, who raised it with Network Rail.
Mr Griffiths said: “I am pleased Network Rail has confirmed the work to install the mesh will start in a few weeks time.
“For some time it has been quite a mess underneath the bridge with bird feathers and droppings across the pathway.
“It isn’t nice for those who have to walk that way on a regular basis, but also for the people living in the area, who I know take great pride in their community and the upkeep of it.”
Cllr Hourahine said it was “great to see that John has brokered a solution that protects the wildlife, while sorting the problem of pigeon droppings under the bridge.”