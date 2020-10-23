TWO-way traffic will be returning to Monnow Street in Monmouth, the county council has confirmed.

A controversial one-way system was set up on the Monmouth street earlier this year to help lessen the risk of Covid-19 transmission.

Temporary traffic lights were set up on Monnow Street, and parking on either side of the road was taken away and replaced with a temporary cycle lane.

But many residents have said that this has led to gridlock on the A40, which runs through the town, as it is the only feasible way to navigate the new system.

The one-way system has accompanied non-coronavirus works happening at Agincourt Square.

Now the council is preparing to return to a two-way traffic system of Monnow Street, despite the circuit-breaker lockdown which is coming into effect at 6pm tonight.

The council has also confirmed that the line repainting in Agincourt Square will take place as soon as the weather improves, and this will be followed by the return to two-way traffic.

The county council says the temporary scheme will still enable social distancing and will see the introduction of short-stay parking, along with blue badge spaces and loading bays.

The existing cycle lane will be removed to make way for the two-way traffic, but the street will benefit from wide footways.

The council’s deputy leader, Cllr Bob Greenland, said: “We appreciate the feedback received from residents and businesses and have adapted the measures introduced to help shoppers and visitors feel safe and able to social distance in town.

“These measures are still temporary and any future long term plans for Monnow Street will involve public consultation.

“Monmouthshire’s businesses have fought hard to overcome the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, and this latest lockdown will prove very difficult. But, we are here to support them and we will be announcing details of the latest firebreak business support grants shortly.

“In addition, we will be launching our Christmas Shop Local Shop Monmouthshire campaign next month to promote local shops and businesses.

“Work will continue on Monnow Street over the next fortnight and it is hoped that everything will be in place ready to welcome back shoppers when the firebreak ends on November 9.

"Until then, we continue to ask residents to stay safe, and stay home as much as possible.”