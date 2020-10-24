THE latest items hitting the shelves in the middle of Aldi and Lidl on Sunday, October 25, 2020 have been revealed by the retailers.

We've rounded-up some of the highlights to look out for in each supermarket.

Aldi

This week, Aldi are holding a health and beauty event as part of their Special Buys set of deals.

These include:

A Silicone Combination Skin Cleanser for £7.99 each.

Westlab Epsom Bath Salts for £1.99 each.

Plus, a 50ml bottle of Lacura Miracle Cream for £3.99 each.

For more details, visit: Aldi.co.uk.

Lidl

In the middle of Lidl this week, the supermarket chain have a range of products including crafts for the kids and kitchenware.

These include:

A Crelando Kids’ Acrylic Paint Set for £4.99 per set.

A four-set of Play-Doh Modelling Dough Tubs for £2.79 per pack.

Plus, a Salter XL Deep Fill Waffle Maker for £17.99 each.

For more details, visit Lidl.co.uk.