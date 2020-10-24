THE latest items hitting the shelves in the middle of Aldi and Lidl on Sunday, October 25, 2020 have been revealed by the retailers.
We've rounded-up some of the highlights to look out for in each supermarket.
Aldi
This week, Aldi are holding a health and beauty event as part of their Special Buys set of deals.
These include:
A Silicone Combination Skin Cleanser for £7.99 each.
Westlab Epsom Bath Salts for £1.99 each.
Plus, a 50ml bottle of Lacura Miracle Cream for £3.99 each.
For more details, visit: Aldi.co.uk.
Lidl
In the middle of Lidl this week, the supermarket chain have a range of products including crafts for the kids and kitchenware.
These include:
A Crelando Kids’ Acrylic Paint Set for £4.99 per set.
A four-set of Play-Doh Modelling Dough Tubs for £2.79 per pack.
Plus, a Salter XL Deep Fill Waffle Maker for £17.99 each.
For more details, visit Lidl.co.uk.
