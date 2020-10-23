A NEW BBC documentary titled Black and Welsh features some familiar Newport faces and will air next week.
When film-maker Liana Stewart was growing up in Butetown, Cardiff, there were few black and Welsh role models on TV.
For a long time she’s wanted to make a film that brings people together from across Wales to share their experiences of what it means to be black and Welsh - and now she has done just that.
The programme features a collection of engaging stories from across the nation, from Newport to Snowdonia.
Alexandria Riley (The Tuckers, In My Skin) will discuss her journey from a young actress hiding her Newport accent and being the only cast member asked to do their own hair, to the joy of landing her first leading role in a comedy.
Among others included are Loren Henry, managing director of Urban Circle, based in Newport; 19-year-old international model Laiqah Omar; YouTuber Gonth; Wales’ first Rastafarian beekeeper Phillip Henry; Gaynor Legall, the first black female city councillor in Wales; and comedian Leroy Brito.
The programme will go out on BBC One Wales on Monday October 26 at 8.30pm.
