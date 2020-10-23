A NEW campaign has been launched to tackle selfish and anti-social parking.

The British Parking Association (BPA) has launched a new campaign today to highlight the issue, which is a major frustration for many of the public.

As part of a series of new campaigns under the "It’s not OK to park where it’s not OK to park" banner, the BPA will focus on aspects of poor parking behaviour, highlighting why effective parking management is so important and how it addresses many of the issues that impact negatively on local communities.

Outdoor posters will be displayed by BPA members to highlight problem parking areas and the hashtag #selfishparking will be used in posts across social media to encourage motorists to think before they park and show respect for others.

Alison Tooze, BPA membership development manager said: "Our consumer research to better understand perceptions of parking told us that one of the biggest frustrations people have is anti-social and inconsiderate parking.

"This includes obstructing pavements, on or blocking someone’s driveway, in designated bays they are not eligible to use, or taking up more than one space.

"We hope that putting an emphasis on the importance of motorists respecting others, thinking before they park and not behaving selfishly will also help us start a different conversation about the role of the parking sector.”

BPA members are being encouraged to actively engage with this campaign in their area, building to what is hoped will be a national message that inconsiderate parking is not OK.

