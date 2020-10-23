A message from Argus editor Gavin Thompson:

YESTERDAY, the South Wales Argus ran a story online with a deeply insensitive headline and I am sorry.

The story was about the tragic death of a teenage girl who had taken her own life.

The headline was deeply insensitive to the young girl's family and their grief.

The headline was changed as soon as I saw it. But it should never have been published.

The story was a report of an inquest hearing. Inquests are held to examine why someone has died and they are open to the press.

Some may feel they should remain private, but by covering inquests often important cases of wrongdoing are exposed or issues raised.

But as a local news organisation, we have a duty to report on them with sensitivity. We failed in this instance.

Life and death is an every day part of the job for news reporters and in order to deal with what can be emotionally tough work, we can become desensitised to it.

But for the family or loved ones, death is not every day. It is devastating and all-consuming. As journalists we must never forget this.

That does not mean we should shy away from reporting tragedy and loss. But we should do so sensitively.

I have been in contact with the Samaritans to arrange additional training for our journalists on the reporting of suicides.

The Argus is often there at the best and worst times in people's lives. This is a privilege and an honour. To do so requires trust. We broke that trust yesterday.

I am very sorry for the additional distress caused to Brodie's family. We must and will do better.