MOST MPs in South Wales voted to extend free school meals in England until Easter 2021 - with a few notable exceptions.

MPs voted in the House of Commons, London, on October 21 with 322 rejecting the proposal and 261 believing the scheme should continue.

As education is a devolved issue, this vote will not affect free schools meals in Wales - but MPs throughout the entire United Kingdom are entitled to have a say.

Former Welsh secretary and Vale of Glamorgan MP, Alun Cairns, and Monmouth MP, David Davies – both Conservatives– were among those who voted against the motion.

MORE STORIES:

Blaenau Gwent MP Nick Smith; Caerphilly MP Wayne David; Torfaen MP Nick Thomas-Symonds; Newport East MP Jessica Morden; and Newport West MP Ruth Jones – all Labour – voted to retain the meals.

In Cardiff, Jo Stevens, MP for Cardiff Central; Kevin Brennan, MP for Cardiff West; Anna McMorrin, MP for Cardiff North; and Stephen Doughty, MP for Cardiff South and Penarth – also all Labour – also voted yes to the scheme continuing.

Manchester United and England footballer Marcus Rashford said he would continue with his campaign.

Mr Rashford posted his response on social media.

He said: "A significant number of children are going to bed tonight not only hungry but feeling like they do not matter because of the comments made today."

"We must stop stigmatising, judging and pointing fingers," he said. “This is not politics, this is humanity.”

Prime minister, Boris Johnson said the free school meals policy would not be changed because the benefit system supported families.

Earlier this year, Mr Rashford's campaign had led to the government changing its mind and continue a food voucher scheme in England during the summer holidays.

He was made an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list.

The Welsh Government has said it plans to provide free school meals for all school holidays up to and including Easter 2021.

First minister, Mark Drakeford said on Twitter: “In Wales, we’ve provided £11m to provide #FreeSchoolMeals through school holidays to Easter 2021.

“We support you in your campaign to see this happen right across the UK.

“As you say, this is not politics.

“This is humanity.”