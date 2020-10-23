THE clock is ticking for nominations for this year’s South Wales Argus Health & Care Awards, held in association with t2, with Monday, October 26, being the very last day for entries.

If there’s a health professional who has made a big difference to your life, whether a surgeon, doctor, nurse, midwife, care home or support worker or first responder, now is the time to send in their details to give them a chance of being recognised with one of 16 accolades.

We all know that this year in particular has been especially tough for people working in hospitals, GP practices, care homes and the emergency services, many of whom have courageously made sacrifices to continue doing their job looking after others. At the same time, some have even managed to make ground-breaking advances in the way illnesses and conditions are treated, notwithstanding challenges created by Covid-19.

Here at the South Wales Argus we believe it’s the role of a local newspaper to shout about the good work being carried out by our health and care professionals: when there’s good news to share, we’re here to join our readers in their appreciation of the care and attention they’ve received.

“Together we will continue to shine a light and to honour all those incredible Health & Care workers both at individual and team level, those that are at the heart of our communities,” says the managing director of the South Wales Argus Hussain Bayoomi.

“We want to celebrate all those that have risen to the challenge of the past few months, overcoming adversity, showing tremendous strength, courage, compassion, and tenacity.

“We want to share your stories and create a permanent record of all those incredible achievements, showcasing both teams and individuals.”

Making nominations for the South Wales Argus Health & Care Awards couldn’t be easier. Fill out the form on this page or visit: https://www.southwalesargus.co.uk/healthandcareawards and tell us why you think an individual or team is worthy of an award.

Don’t leave it a moment longer: nominations close on Monday October 26.