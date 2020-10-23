HOLLYWOOD Bowl, which has a branch in Cwmbran have launched a 'fangtastic' Monster Bowl ten pin bowling game for Hallowe'en, giving families something to get their teeth into for October half term.

Here's everything you need to know.

What is the new game?

Friends and families who visit the centres will get the chance to win a large Slush Puppie if they can spot the pink bowling pin at the head of the other pins, then score a strike between the hours of 4pm-6pm during October half term.

The tricksy team at Hollywood Bowl are also offering the chance to win a family bowling pass for up to six people. All entrants need to do is simply find a special hidden Halloween bowling pin on its website and post your screenshot to their Hollywood Bowl UK Facebook page to be in with a chance of winning the prize of an after-life time.

Families visiting the centre can also tuck into some ghoulishly good food and refreshments by visiting the in-house American Diner.

What have Hollywood Bowl said?

A Hollywood Bowl spokesperson said: “We’re thrilled to be launching the Monster Bowl competition within our centres, which remain open to offer friends and families* a fun and safe environment to create memories together this October Half Term.”

What safety measures are in place?

Hollywood Bowl have encouraging guests to have fun and play safe this Halloween.

They are open from 9am to 10pm every day throughout October Half Term with safety measures in place such as enhanced cleaning and social distancing.

All amusement machines, as well as seating in the American Diner, are appropriately spaced out.

Guests are encouraged to make bookings ahead of time via the Hollywood Bowl website.

Bookings will be restricted to a maximum of six people and guests are advised to check on www.gov.uk for restrictions in their local area.