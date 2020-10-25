Our police, ambulance and fire crews are in a class of their own, which is why the South Wales Argus Pride of Gwent Awards has a category dedicated to 999 heroes. Read about last year’s winner and make the most of your opportunity to show your appreciation for any branch of the emergency services that has helped you this year.

BEING prepared to act with bravery and courage goes with the territory for the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, but there are times when circumstances require an heroic response.

The grassfires that flared up across the countryside during the summer of 2018 is one such example, with many crews working overtime to battle the flames, which covered as much as 100 hectares in Twmbarlwm alone.

Firefighters worked over hundreds of hours, often covering difficult terrain and coping with sweltering temperatures in their efforts to stop the contagions from spreading.

It’s dedication of this order that made the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service the worthy winner of the 999 Hero category of the Pride of Gwent Awards last year.

Justin Smith from Pontypool took the time to fill out a nomination form printed in the South Wales Argus because he wanted to pay tribute to the teams for their work.

“Although they were just doing their job, the firefighters who were fighting to put out fires across Gwent in the summer of 2018 deserve recognition,” he said.

With such memories still fresh in their minds, it must have been with heavy hearts that crews found themselves called out to high numbers of deliberate grass fires earlier this year in the Ystrad and Pentre areas of Rhondda Cynon Taff.

At the same time they’ve had to carry out their work in the face of a new foe: Covid-19.

This has meant that in some non-essential programmes of activity, prevention and protection processes have been revised and modified in line with national guidelines.

Nevertheless, the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service continues to provide all critical services to the communities they serve, while working to ensure both members of the public and staff are kept safe.

“These are difficult and challenging times for everyone and we are focusing our efforts on continuing to provide an effective and efficient emergency response service across our communities in South Wales,” said a spokesman. “Our circumstances may be changing, but we will not change our commitment to protecting our staff and those that we are proud to serve.”

Speaking after last year’s South Wales Argus Pride of Gwent Awards, Chief Fire Officer Huw Jakeway paid tribute to the professionalism of his firefighters and partner organisations they work with.

“I am immensely proud of their hard work and commitment to demonstrate our mission in keeping South Wales Safe,” he said.

“From those providing 24/7 cover within our 999 control room to those working above and beyond in our workshops alongside the firefighters who risked their lives at the scene. We also worked closely with our partners, including Gwent Police, the local authority and Natural Resources Wales.

“Their tireless bravery to protect the local community and wildlife was outstanding and this award recognises each and every one of their achievements.

“I’d also like to say a special thank you to the local residents who supported us throughout, even offering our firefighters tackling the blaze water and snacks.”

PCC hails emergency services as firebreak lockdown rules come in

THE police and crime commissioner for Gwent, Jeff Cuthbert, has praised police officers and staff, the fire service, health workers and other front-line workers as Wales gets ready to enter a two-week ‘firebreak’ set of Covid restrictions.

Jeff Cuthbert

Jeff Cuthbert said: “This has been one of the most eventful years of my life time and our emergency services, and other frontline workers, have been tested like never before.

“The year began with severe flooding in parts of Gwent, followed closely by the outbreak of Covid-19. Throughout the summer we experienced deliberately started fires raging across our grass land, and largescale community concern following the death of George Floyd in America.

“Covid has been an ever-present theme for much of the year and we mustn’t forget those on the frontline, from pharmacists to shop workers, who have gone into work every day throughout this pandemic to serve their communities.

“As we get ready to begin two weeks of tighter restrictions designed to slow down the spread of the virus I would urge residents to please follow the guidelines. Work from home wherever possible and travel only when you must. Do not gather indoors or outdoors with anyone other than those in your household.

“I am incredibly proud of the response from the emergency services and our front-line workers to these challenges, and that of our communities in Gwent as we have all had to adapt to a new way of living and working together. I would like to thank everyone for playing their part in this very difficult year.”

The police and crime commissioner for Gwent and Gwent Police are the joint sponsors of the Community Hero Award at the South Wales Argus Pride of Gwent Awards 2020.

