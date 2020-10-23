THE number of coronavirus deaths in Gwent has reached 300, according to Public Health Wales, with one more case being confirmed today out of 13 across Wales.
Wales-wide, the death toll since the pandemic began, again according to Public Health Wales, is now 1,756.
Deaths have been reported across Wales today, with five in the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board (UHB) area in north Wales, three in the Cwm Taf Morgannwg UHB area, two in the Hywel Dda UHB area (west Wales), and two in the Swansea Bay UHB area.
A further 761 cases have been confirmed today across Wales, taking the Public Health Wales figure to more than 40,000. Almost a tenth - 3,997 - of these have been confirmed in the past four days.
Of those new cases, 153 have been confirmed across Gwent, as follows: Caerphilly, 81; Newport, 25; Blaenau Gwent, 21; Torfaen, 18; Monmouthshire, eight.
Today's confirmed cases across Wales are as follows:
Rhondda Cynon Taf - 117
Swansea - 91
Cardiff - 85
Caerphilly - 81
Bridgend - 43
Merthyr Tydfil - 38
Wrexham - 26
Newport - 25
Neath port Talbot - 25
Flintshire - 23
Carmarthenshire - 23
Blaenau Gwent - 21
Torfaen - 18
Anglesey - 17
Gwynedd - 15
Vale of Glamorgan - 11
Denbighshire - nine
Monmouthshire - eight
Powys - eight
Ceredigion - seven
Conwy - six
Pembrokeshire - one
Unknown location - four
Resident outside Wales - 60
Public Health Wales figures for coronavirus deaths include only those that have been confirmed by a laboratory test. The Office for National Statistics - which counts all deaths in which coronavirus is mentioned on the death certificate - puts the number of deaths in Wales much higher.
