WHAT counts as a reasonable excuse for leaving home during lockdown?

Wales' circuit breaker lockdown will come into force at 6pm today, Friday.

The new restrictions will remain in place for just over two weeks, until November 9.

And now the Welsh Government published the full regulations for the lockdown.

People, much like during the spring lockdown, will not be able to leave their homes without a reasonable excuse.

You must stay at home, except for very limited purposes, such as for exercise, and must work from home wherever possible.

Announcing the lockdown earlier this week, first minister Mark Drakeford said: "Unless we act the NHS will not be able to look after the number of people who are falling seriously ill, even with the extra 5,000 beds we have available for this winter.

"Most striking of all, more people will die from this virus.

"Between Friday, October 23 and November 9, everyone in Wales will be required to stay at home.

"This means working from home wherever that is possible.

"The only exceptions will be critical workers and where working from home is simply not possible."

These are the full list of reasons you can leave your home during lockdown, as outlined by the Welsh Government regulations: