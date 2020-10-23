WHAT counts as a reasonable excuse for leaving home during lockdown?
Wales' circuit breaker lockdown will come into force at 6pm today, Friday.
The new restrictions will remain in place for just over two weeks, until November 9.
And now the Welsh Government published the full regulations for the lockdown.
People, much like during the spring lockdown, will not be able to leave their homes without a reasonable excuse.
You must stay at home, except for very limited purposes, such as for exercise, and must work from home wherever possible.
Announcing the lockdown earlier this week, first minister Mark Drakeford said: "Unless we act the NHS will not be able to look after the number of people who are falling seriously ill, even with the extra 5,000 beds we have available for this winter.
"Most striking of all, more people will die from this virus.
"Between Friday, October 23 and November 9, everyone in Wales will be required to stay at home.
"This means working from home wherever that is possible.
"The only exceptions will be critical workers and where working from home is simply not possible."
These are the full list of reasons you can leave your home during lockdown, as outlined by the Welsh Government regulations:
- to purchase food and medical supplies for those in the same household, including animals, or for vulnerable persons
- to purchase essential items for your household, or for vulnerable persons
- to receive, or give, medical assistance
- to give, receive or access assistance including childcare
- to work or provide voluntary or charitable services, where it is not possible to do so from home
- to train for, or compete in, a sporting event, if you are classified as an elite athlete. This applies for those coaching in or officiating an elite sporting event as well
- to exercise, either alone, with a member of your own household or with a carer (this must start and finish at the property you live in)
- to provide or receive emergency assistance
- to attend a marriage or a funeral
- to attend court
- to attend school
- to continue childcare arrangements in relation to children who do not live in the same household as both of their parents
- to move home
- to avoid injury or illness or escape the risk of harm
- to access public services
- to attend an event commemorating Remembrance Sunday. This event must take place on November 7 or 8, be held outdoors, and have no more than 30 people in attendance.