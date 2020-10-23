PEOPLE in Wales have been told they are expected to self-regulate in terms of gatherings during the new circuit break lockdown.

The new restrictions come into force at 6pm today.

Under the lockdown rules people are not allowed to meet with anyone without a reasonable excuse.

The Welsh Government has published the lockdown regulations which explain what counts as a reasonable excuse.

The guidance says: "Where a person is not at the place where they are living, that person may not, without a reasonable excuse, gather with any other person apart from members of their household, their carer, or a person they are providing care to."

Detailing what a reasonable excuse is, the regulations include:

to work or provide voluntary or charitable services, where it cannot be achieved without gathering

to meet a legal obligation such as attending court or participating in legal proceedings

to access or receive public services

to access educational services

to provide, receive or access care, including childcare

to prepare for, or compete in, a specified sporting event, if you count as an elite athlete. This rule also applies to those coaching or officiating such specified events

to provide or receive emergency assistance

to attend a wedding or a funeral

to attend an event commemorating Remembrance Sunday. These events must take place on November 7 or 8, be held outdoors, and be attended by no more than 30 people

Speaking when announcing the two week lockdown, first minister Mark Drakeford said he hoped people would be self-policing.

Mr Drakeford said: “To be completely clear, the law as it will apply in Wales will not allow for Bonfire gatherings or gatherings for Hallowe’en.

"In this extraordinary period, we all have to do everything we can because every little action we take will make a difference.

“It will be self-policing and it will be obvious if someone tries to break the law.

“If we have to rely on the police and enforcement agencies to make a success of this period, we will not succeed.

“We will succeed not by people asking themselves what can I do to get around the rules, but by asking what I can do to make sure it works.

“Of course the police and agencies will be there where they need to be.”